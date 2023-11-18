Northern Ireland's Josh Rock edged out in Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final by James Wade
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Machine surged into a 3-0 lead but Rock soon found his feet in the contest to reduce the deficit to just one heading into the first interval.
The game followed a similar pattern as Wade rebuilt a three-leg advantage at 7-4 before Rock came biting back again to level the scores at seven apiece.
Rock’s ability to hit 180s saw took him to the verge of the semi-finals at 15-12.
However, four match darts came and went for Rock – including three at double 20 – before Wade came back from the brink of defeat and took out double three to round off a superb comeback.
Luke Humphries followed Wade into the last four as he ran out a 16-14 winner over Gary Anderson.
The Flying Scotsman started the contest in red-hot form as he cruised into a 5-1 lead despite Humphries hitting a 170 checkout, and Cool Hand rattled off three of the next four legs.
Both players were hot on the treble 20 segment, hitting 23 180s between them, but Anderson again extended his lead to four legs before Humphries answered with four of his own to level things up for the first time since the start of the match at 8-8.
Momentum through the match continued to swing as Anderson took a 14-13 lead but Humphries rounded the contest off with three straight legs including an 81 checkout to set up a semi-final with Wade.