Northern Ireland's Josh Rock reaches first major quarter-final at the Grand Slam of Darts

Josh Rock earned a place in his first major quarter-final after beating Krzysztof Ratajski 10-5 at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
After finishing top of Group B with wins over Chris Dobey, Jonny Clayton and Berry van Peer, the Northern Irishman flew into a 4-0 lead before Ratajski pulled two back in the last 16 clash.

Rock thrillingly threw a double-double for a 93 finish in the 13th leg but missed nine match darts before finally hitting double five.

The Ballymena man will face James Wade next who emerged victorious from a thrilling tie against Chris Dobey.

Northern Ireland's Josh RockNorthern Ireland's Josh Rock
Wade led 9-5 only for the reigning Masters champion to threaten a comeback and close to 9-8, but Wade held his nerve.

Elsewhere, Gerwyn Price was knocked out of the tournament after being beaten 10-6 by Gary Anderson in the last 16.

The Scotsman avenged his 2018 Grand Slam final loss to three-time champion Price to secure his place in the last eight.

With the score level at 3-3, Anderson won five of the next six legs to take control of the contest and he went on to book a last-eight meeting with world number four Luke Humphries, who beat Ryan Searle 10-7.

