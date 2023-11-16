Northern Ireland's Josh Rock reaches first major quarter-final at the Grand Slam of Darts
After finishing top of Group B with wins over Chris Dobey, Jonny Clayton and Berry van Peer, the Northern Irishman flew into a 4-0 lead before Ratajski pulled two back in the last 16 clash.
Rock thrillingly threw a double-double for a 93 finish in the 13th leg but missed nine match darts before finally hitting double five.
The Ballymena man will face James Wade next who emerged victorious from a thrilling tie against Chris Dobey.
Wade led 9-5 only for the reigning Masters champion to threaten a comeback and close to 9-8, but Wade held his nerve.
Elsewhere, Gerwyn Price was knocked out of the tournament after being beaten 10-6 by Gary Anderson in the last 16.
The Scotsman avenged his 2018 Grand Slam final loss to three-time champion Price to secure his place in the last eight.
With the score level at 3-3, Anderson won five of the next six legs to take control of the contest and he went on to book a last-eight meeting with world number four Luke Humphries, who beat Ryan Searle 10-7.