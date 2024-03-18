Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allen had levelled at 2-2 after being 2-0 down but Wells would then take the next two frames to lead 4-2.

The Antrim man would reduced the arrears to 4-3 with a 103 century break but a run of 63 in the next frame would see Wells through.

However, Jordan Brown would have no issues as the Northern Irishman beat Lan Yuhao 5-1.

Elsewhere, Judd Trump fired two century breaks as he began his World Open campaign with a 5-2 win over Rory Thor.

Trump won the tournament last time it was held in 2019 and will hope to defend that title following its return to the tour after a four-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He made an impressive start in Yushan, compiling a 130 and 108 to ease past Thor and set up a meeting with Sanderson Lam.

World champion Luca Brecel made light work of Manasawin Phetmalaikul in a 5-1 victory.

The Belgian posted breaks of 131, 100 and 94 to book his place in the last 32.

Shaun Murphy showcased his battling qualities as he edged a tight encounter with Xu Si to make the last 16.

Successive breaks of 87 and 85 had seen the Chinese level at 3-3 in the first-to-five contest but Murphy held his nerve to win the final two scrappy frames.

Ali Carter produced breaks of 114 and 135 as he got past Louis Heathcote 5-3 while Mark Selby was given a walkover as Adam Duffy withdrew.