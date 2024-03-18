Northern Ireland's Mark Allen knocked out as Judd Trump breezes through first match at World Open in China

World number three Mark Allen has crashed out to 5-3 to Welshman Daniel Wells in the first round of the World Open.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 18th Mar 2024, 21:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Allen had levelled at 2-2 after being 2-0 down but Wells would then take the next two frames to lead 4-2.

The Antrim man would reduced the arrears to 4-3 with a 103 century break but a run of 63 in the next frame would see Wells through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Jordan Brown would have no issues as the Northern Irishman beat Lan Yuhao 5-1.

World number three Mark Allen has suffered a shock defeat to Daniel Wells in the first round of the World OpenWorld number three Mark Allen has suffered a shock defeat to Daniel Wells in the first round of the World Open
World number three Mark Allen has suffered a shock defeat to Daniel Wells in the first round of the World Open

Elsewhere, Judd Trump fired two century breaks as he began his World Open campaign with a 5-2 win over Rory Thor.

Trump won the tournament last time it was held in 2019 and will hope to defend that title following its return to the tour after a four-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He made an impressive start in Yushan, compiling a 130 and 108 to ease past Thor and set up a meeting with Sanderson Lam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

World champion Luca Brecel made light work of Manasawin Phetmalaikul in a 5-1 victory.

The Belgian posted breaks of 131, 100 and 94 to book his place in the last 32.

Shaun Murphy showcased his battling qualities as he edged a tight encounter with Xu Si to make the last 16.

Successive breaks of 87 and 85 had seen the Chinese level at 3-3 in the first-to-five contest but Murphy held his nerve to win the final two scrappy frames.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ali Carter produced breaks of 114 and 135 as he got past Louis Heathcote 5-3 while Mark Selby was given a walkover as Adam Duffy withdrew.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action on Tuesday as he faces Michael White.

Related topics:Northern IrelandShaun Murphy