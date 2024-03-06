Mark Allen was defeated by Luca Brecel on Wednesday. PIC: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Brecel did not trouble the golden ball but he did summon four breaks over 70 to sink Allen and book a final showdown with either Ronnie O’Sullivan or Judd Trump in Saudi Arabia.

It continued a welcome return to form for the Belgian, who last month at the Welsh Open reached his first ranking quarter-final since his Crucible win.

Brecel compiled a break of 125 in the fourth frame to keep Allen at bay, although the Northern Irishman contributed to a high-quality contest with breaks of 121 and 133 in the third and fifth frames respectively.

Brecel told Eurosport: “I played good, I felt good. Every week, I seem to play a little bit better.