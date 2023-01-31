In his maiden year of holding a coveted Tour Card, the 21-year-old won a ProTour title, reached the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts and landed a famous nine-darter on TV against Michael van Gerwen.

Performances like that have cemented Rock’s status as the sport’s most exciting prospect and sent him flying up the world rankings to number 36.

‘Rocky’ also won the 2022 PDC World Youth Championship with a 6-1 final victory over Nathan Girvan, breaking the record for highest average in a youth final (104.13) in the process, and made it to the fourth round in the main competition before being edged out in a final-set thriller by Jonny Clayton.

Josh Rock celebrates beating Nathan Aspinall at the 2023 World Darts Championship