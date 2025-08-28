McLaren Senna will catch the eye of spectators

Ireland’s roads are set to roar this September as Cannonball, Europe’s largest organised supercar road trip, makes its return from September 12–14.

The high-octane event, which has already raised over €2 million for Irish charities, will this year support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Car enthusiasts can expect to see some of the most powerful and rare vehicles in the world, from Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin and Maserati.

This year’s line-up is going up a gear with the arrival of a Koenigsegg Regera, a groundbreaking megacar, alongside a one-of-a-kind McLaren Senna designed by McLaren Special Operations. The Ford GT Heritage Series, complete with its iconic Gulf livery, is also set to return.

The Cannonball convoy will travel the length and breadth of the country, bringing a unique festival atmosphere to every town it passes through. The event kicks off on Thursday, September 11, when the cars roll into Johnstown Estate, Enfield, Co Meath, ahead of the official start the following morning.

From there, the route will take in Edenderry, Daingean, Tullamore, Portlaoise and Fermoy, before stopping at Ballymaloe House Hotel in Cork for lunch and then making its way to an evening finish line in Killarney. Over the weekend, the spectacle continues north through Limerick and Sligo, before Sunday’s grand finale in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Those interested from Northern Ireland will have the perfect opportunity to see the cars just over the border in County Cavan at the Slieve Russell Hotel on Sunday, September 14 at 1pm.

The Naas finish line promises to be the biggest celebration Cannonball has ever staged, with live music, Brazilian dancers, DJs, street performers, children’s entertainers, a parade of cars, American fire trucks, and even appearances from costumed characters ranging from superheroes to minions. Spectators are encouraged to join in the fun by dressing up, with prizes for the best costumes.

While the cars are the stars of the show, Cannonball also has a serious purpose. This year’s chosen charity, the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, provides vital home nursing care, respite and end-of-life support for children with complex medical needs. Circle K, a main sponsor, is also running a nationwide initiative called “When you fill, support Jack and Jill”, donating one cent from every litre of Miles and Miles+ fuel sold to the foundation.