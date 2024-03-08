Ollie Bearman handed dream F1 debut with Ferrari as late stand-in for Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spaniard has been diagnosed with appendicitis and requires surgery, and – as a result – is ruled out of the second round of the 2024 championship.
Sainz’s absence through illness hands a dramatic debut to 18-year-old Bearman.
Ferrari reserve driver Bearman, who turns 19 in May, will become the youngest Briton to compete in a Formula One race.
A Ferrari statement read: “Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.
“As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman.
“Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery.”
Raised in Chelmsford, and schooled at King Edward VI Grammar, Bearman joined Ferrari’s driver academy, aged only 16, after he won both the German and Italian Formula Four championships.
Following four victories in his rookie Formula Two season – the feeder series to F1 – Bearman was thrust into the spotlight in Mexico City last October, eclipsing Lando Norris as the sport’s youngest Brit to take part in a practice session.
On Saturday night Bearman, who also took part in practice for Haas at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will now surpass Norris as the youngest British driver to start a Grand Prix.
He will become only the 12th British driver to compete for Ferrari and the first Englishman since Nigel Mansell in 1990.
Bearman finished 10th in final practice after being thrown in at the deep end.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the time sheets in Jeddah in the concluding running ahead of qualifying, with Charles Leclerc second and Sergio Perez third.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and ninth respectively for Mercedes.
All eyes were on the Ferrari garage, with Bearman to become only the 12th British driver to race for Ferrari – and the first Englishman since Nigel Mansell in 1990.
And in his first outing for the famous Ferrari team, he finished a respectable 10th, seven tenths adrift of Leclerc in the other scarlet machine.
Verstappen won last Saturday’s season-opening round in Bahrain and – despite the ongoing controversy at Red Bull – he looks set to extend his winning streak.
He finished two tenths ahead of Leclerc and half-a-second clear of Perez.
Hamilton, who complained about the bouncing in his Mercedes, was almost nine tenths off the pace and only marginally ahead of countryman Bearman.
The session was suspended for 13 minutes after Stake’s Zhou Guangzhou crashed out at high speed through Turn 8.
The Chinese driver was unharmed in the accident, but his team will face a race against time to repair his car for qualifying, which gets under way at 8pm local time on Friday (5pm GMT).