Sean Murray will draw inspiration from both home comforts and foreign adventures as skipper hoping to steer Team Ireland to hockey success.

​The 27-year-old from Lisburn developed his love of the game growing up within a family environment which featured Lisnagarvey hockey at its heart before going on to embrace the European experience with clubs across Holland and Belgium.

It is a melting pot of memories, medals and minutes he is hoping to maximise in Paris for a 16-strong panel of players featuring only two not stepping into the Olympic Games spotlight for the first time.

Speaking from a recent training camp in France designed to “help sharpen up the little details”, Murray reflected on his journey from boyhood fan to Ireland captain.

Lisburn's Sean Murray will captain the Team Ireland hockey squad in Paris. (Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

"It's the dream...the Olympics is the big one and with Paris close to home it's nice that friends and family can come over and support you in the biggest tournament of your life,” said Murray. "It's going to be very special.

"I played every sport when I was young in school but when I got to see my older brother play hockey, my dad became heavily involved, my sister played too and the rest is history.

"It made me motivated and hockey has been such a huge part of my life and my family's life.

"There are so many sports out there so it's about growing the sport back home and helping inspire the youth in the same way I was inspired back in the day as it all gave me that drive to now go and play in the Olympic Games.

Team Ireland hockey players following Paris selection. (Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

"Playing abroad is a good opportunity to train more, play with some of the top players in the world and learn different styles...they're all different in terms of how they press, attack and defend.

"It's nice with this squad to see players who have either done it before, are currently doing it and even in the same team when playing abroad.

"But the guys at home are playing for top clubs around Ireland, even those who may not have ever played away are still bringing that top level...also working within a full professional environment leading up to Paris helps towards that next-level jump."

Sporting the skipper’s armband serves to enhance his pride in representing Ireland but Murray is quick to highlight the shared sense of leadership so key to the group’s progress.

"It's just a massive honour (but) I think there are a number of guys who could do it in the team,” he said. "So it's just a case of can I keep my own house in check first, putting my own performances in then everything falls into place.

"So make sure I'm playing as best I possibly can but also there's other leaders in the group I can lean on...guys who are captains at club level.

"But everyone takes responsibility at international level which, to be honest, makes my job easy.

"In every line we've got top players, everyone has been in form coming into the Olympic Games, we're starting to peak at the right time...so play with confidence, enjoy it and play hard."

Ireland will line out in the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium across Pool B against Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand – squads featuring some of the world’s finest players but Murray looks back on recent Pro League tests which lacked obvious gains when judged by final black-and-white scorelines but with insider insight now invaluable.

"If you look at the tournament, we're maybe the third lowest-ranked team in it but you've got to go and play every game and the idea is five good performances,” he said. "We saw what we could do against Belgium in the Pro League (back-to-back wins in May over the Tokyo Olympic champions) if we can put in a good performance and it's all about taking each game as it comes.

"We had a bit of a tough Pro League to be honest with that exposure to some of the top teams in the world we previously hadn't been facing.

"But it was so important to get those matches against the top sides coming into the Olympic Games.

"But the two results back-to-back against Belgium were huge...you think you can do it but now we know for sure if we put in the performances we can play at that level, actually get results and score goals.

"So it's a huge confidence-booster playing these teams again second-time around in the biggest tournament.

"In terms of experience against those top sides it was the first time really for the squad and you almost need to play at least once to realise the different styles.

"So the next time you can settle down when playing against players you've previously only watched on TV...all the results didn't go our way in the Pro League but now we have the confidence for that level.

"So put five good performances in and see where we get to at that point."

David Harte and Shane O’Donoghue will bring Tokyo Olympics knowledge to the squad as an additional cause for confidence.

"Having Shane and Dave as double Olympians and to be able to bring that experience of all the stuff outside the hockey itself is fantastic,” said Murray. "We're not just Hockey Ireland, we're part of a bigger group with all the other sports for Team Ireland.

"In the Olympic Village will be new for a lot of us but Shane and Dave can help so we're not just completing going in fresh without a clue of what to do, so that's very important.