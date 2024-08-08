Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor is preparing for her Olympics debut on Thursday at the Stade de France.

The 23-year-old from Newry is the last Team Ireland athlete to take part in the Games as she competes in the heptathlon, when she will make history as Ireland’s first ever Olympic heptathlete.

Thursday’s schedule sees O’Connor start with the 100m hurdles, before she takes on the high jump.

She ran her hurdles PB of 13:57 last year, and high jump is one of her better events, with a PB of 1.81m from 2019.

Team Ireland's Kate O'Connor (file picture)

In the evening session O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerald’s AC) will first head to the shot put circle before concluding day one of her competition with the 200m.

Her best shot put to date is 14.54m from 2021, and her best ever time over 200m is 24:73 seconds.

Last year, O’Connor finished 13th in the event at the World Athletics Championships and will be hoping to build on that performance in Paris.

She was a silver medallist behind two-time world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

