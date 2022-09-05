O’Sullivan heads stars cueing for Belfast glory
World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, defending champion and local favourite Mark Allen, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson are among the snooker kings set to play on the first day of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Sunday,October 16.
The tournament at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall runs from October 16-23. It’s the first of the season’s BetVictor Home Nations Series, with the winner to receive the Alex Higgins Trophy. Antrim’s Allen won the title for the first time last year when he defeated Scot John Higgins 9-8 in a dramatic final.
The event will be televised by Eurosport and a range of other broadcasters worldwide. All of the world’s top 16 are among a line up of over 70 players. Matches on the opening day include Kyren Wilson v Ken Doherty (10am); Judd Trump v Rod Lawler (1pm); Mark Selby v Reanne Evans and Neil Robertson v Fraser Patrick (both afternoon session); Ronnie O’Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers (7pm); Mark Allen v Chang Bingyu (not before 8pm).
Talented 14-year-old, Belfast’s Joe Connolly has been handed a wild card place in the event and he’ll be up against 18-year-old Robbie McGuigan, the Northern Ireland amateur champion. That match takes place on the Sunday afternoon.
Tickets for that day are still available and cost just £15 for a session or £25 for the whole day - incredible value for the chance to see the world’s best. Seats are available throughout the week, with the final on Sunday, October 23 priced at £80 for the whole day.
The Waterfront is widely recognised as one of snooker’s best venues and always generates a tremendous atmosphere, fans are urged to book tickets quickly and experience live sport at its best.
For the full draw and ticket information, visit www.wst.tv