Padraig Harrington expects to name Europe’s Ryder Cup vice-captain soon

Harrington let slip during a television interview in May last year that Luke Donald would join Robert Karlsson on his backroom staff at Whistling Straits.

And with the delayed contest against the United States now just four months away, Harrington believes he needs more assistance behind the scenes.

“I will be looking to announce my next one very soon,” the three-time major winner said ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

“I haven’t told him that. Most of my vice-captains are players, and players who potentially could have made the team. So telling a vice-captain that we’re going to announce him is not great news in some ways for that person.

“But I actually need more vice-captains. Myself, Luke, and Robert have a Zoom meeting next Monday, and I was just sitting there looking at it and saying it’s time that the other guys get on board.

“We kind of need more vice-captains at this stage so I will endeavour to announce another one and maybe not make a slip-up and announce it unintentionally, but I will be doing that pretty soon.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe