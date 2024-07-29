Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Men’s hockey coach Mark Tumilty highlighted a narrow 2-1 loss to Australia - which featured a first Paris Olympics goal for Team Ireland – as “something we can build on”.

With Sean Murray (Lisburn) as captain for the Pool B meeting – the international panel also included Peter Brown (Banbridge), Kyle Marshall (Markethill), Johnny McKee (Newry), Peter McKibbin (Comber), Matthew Nelson (Lisburn), Michael Robson (Holywood) and Jonny Lynch (Lisburn), plus Australia-born former Annadale player Tim Cross.

Australia, the Pro League champions, broke the deadlock on nine minutes before Lee Cole’s penalty corner equaliser. However, Australia regained control before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a much more pleasing performance; one we can be proud of,” said Tumilty. “It's something we can build on heading into tomorrow (v India, Tuesday).

Aughnacloy's Rebecca Edwards before competing for Team GB in the women's pair repechage event in Paris. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

"I think we learned a lot from the Pro League games against Australia...it was a completely different game against them out there today.“Australia respected us there at the end for the contest we gave them there today.“I think there's opportunities in these games.

"We need to execute in the final third, be more clinical in both circles, to give ourselves a chance of winning the two games, which is what's required to advance to the knockout stages.

"We were never really out of the game.

"When the opportunity arises let's get across that line. We need to win one of the next two games to give ourselves a chance going into the final pool game on Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the India game, Tumilty added: "India offer a different challenge to other teams. A team we have to give our utmost respect to...on their day they are a world-class side.

"If we can just stay in that game until half-time, then see what we can do in the second half.“It's a similar pitch to the one they trained on in Banbridge, so they are quite familiar with it and they looked a lot more comfortable out there today...they need to bring that with them into the next game".

Susie Berry from Banbridge finished her Olympic Games debut in the eventing showjumping with 31st overall as an individual and ninth with Team Ireland out of 16.

Castlewellan’s Ashleigh Orchard was included as a replacement for Ireland in the women’s rugby sevens over group and quarter-final games, both defeats to Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Ireland made progress into the knockout stages as the third best-placed team.

Northern Ireland athletes were also on show under Team GB colours.

Belfast’s Conor Hall – with team-mates Tom Hall and Alex Wise – finished out of the men’s team archery competition after a 6-0 loss to Chinese Taipei.

Paris marks Hall’s Olympics debut.

Aughnacloy’s Rebecca Edwards was alongside Chloe Brew as Team GB secured a place in tomorrow’s women’s pair semi-finals thanks to third over the repechage route in a time of 7:37.11 at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.