Team Ireland’s rugby sevens squad closed out the Olympic Games with a sixth-place finish on the official day one schedule in Paris.

Ballynahinch’s Zac Ward – the only member of the panel from Northern Ireland – was listed as a replacement in the opening game on Saturday against USA and finished with a try across the 17-14 success in the fifth-place play-off semi-final.

He started against New Zealand on Saturday afternoon but lost by 17-7 to finish overall in sixth at Stade de France.

Team Ireland captain Harry McNulty said: "It was disappointing for us not to finish with the win we wanted against New Zealand.

Team Ireland's Zac Ward scores a try during the men's Rugby Sevens game with USA in Paris. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP)

“But, overall, I could not be more proud of the group.

"We have worked so hard over the last number of months leading into the Olympics and, while we did not come to Paris to finish sixth, we know we gave everything in pursuit of that podium finish.

"As we saw all week, and indeed all season, the margins are just so fine and we came out the wrong side of a couple of important moments and were made to pay.

"But it has been an unforgettable campaign for this group, who are the best I've ever played with.

"The support in Paris has been immense and we will never forget our 2024 Olympic journey."

Team Ireland’s men’s rugby sevens Paris experience opened on Wednesday with wins over South Africa and Japan in the group stages.

Team Ireland then lost to New Zealand and Fiji on Thursday.

Team Ireland kick off the women’s rugby sevens campaign on Sunday from 2.30pm – with Castlewellan’s Ashleigh Orchard in the panel.