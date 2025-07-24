Parkinson’s table tennis players to compete in the Parkinson’s International Scottish Open

Six people living with Parkinson’s from the Lisburn Bat ‘n’ Chat group are travelling to Scotland next month to take part in an international table tennis competition.

All the players take part in weekly table tennis sessions which were initially funded by Parkinson’s UK. The uptake for the sport has been so successful in the area that the local Parkinson’s UK Lisburn Branch have continued to part-fund the sessions on an ongoing basis.

Now, as the players have increased their skills, they’re heading to Inverclyde to compete on an international stage.

One of those competing is Gary, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s over 13 years ago.

Talking about playing he explained, “Aerobic exercise is good for you but certain activities which also exercise the brain are particularly beneficial to people with Parkinson’s.

“Recognising the importance of exercise I regularly participate in local PD Warrior classes and more recently the table tennis sessions.

“I had considered travelling to Scotland as a spectator to support the Lisburn squad but decided to join in the fun and now look forward to competing with other Parkinson’s players from across the world.

“The Lisburn table tennis group are a great bunch of people brought together through Parkinson’s. We are all keen to further develop our skills, maintain fitness and increase our competitiveness. Underpinning this is a spirit of comradeship as together we face the challenge of living with Parkinson’s.”

The team are all ably backed by former Table Tennis Ireland President Patricia Hunter who has been instrumental in setting up the initial Bat ‘n’ Chat sessions for people living with Parkinson’s in the Lisburn area. Table Tennis Ulster now runs Bat ‘n’ Chat sessions in Banbridge and Omagh, with Ballymena also scheduled in the expansion programme.

Patricia said, “It’s all systems go for our six intrepid players ahead of next month’s Parkinson’s International Scottish Open being held from 16-17 August at the sportscotland National Training Centre in Inverclyde.

“They were all assessed earlier in July as to which classification they will play in. Players are placed into appropriate groups – 1, 2 or 3 – depending on how much Parkinson’s affects them and their playing ability - how they move at the table, and play backhands, forehands, service, etc.

“Scottish players and referees also joined us after the assessment to give the NI players a sense of what it’s like to play a best of 5 sets round-robin competition, fully umpired with scoreboards. This has given them a taste of what’s to come in Scotland!

“It’s wonderful to see players from Northern Ireland wanting to compete and we wish them every success in the competition.”