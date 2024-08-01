Philip Doyle: From Banbridge Academy hockey star to Olympic Games medallist
Long before the 31-year-old secured double sculls bronze for Team Ireland alongside Daire Lynch on Thursday morning, Doyle arrived at the County Down secondary school from St Mary’s as a talented athlete competent across most disciplines.
An insatiable hunger for winning and progression was evident on the hockey pitch as Doyle helped Banbridge lift the Bannister Bowl (2006), Richardson Cup (2007, 2008), McCullough Cup (2010), Burney Cup (2010, 2011) and All-Ireland Schools Cup (2011) during a golden period.
Having also represented Ulster and Ireland at underage level, Doyle would likely have enjoyed a successful hockey career, but he found rowing while studying Medicine at Queen’s University, taking up the sport in 2013 and quickly found his rhythm, winning the British University Championships as a novice one year later.
That sporting journey has now peaked by winning an Olympic medal in his second Games and Mark Cordner, who spent 25 years as Master in Charge of Boy’s Hockey at Banbridge Academy, could see Doyle’s athletic prowess from early on.
"He was always a driven athlete,” he said. “Philip's quality has always been evident and he was in a very talented year group that won the Irish Schools. He had big levers, a great engine and was very driven.
"He knows how to win, knows how to dedicate himself and he's surrounded by good guys. Russell White (triathlete from Banbridge) was the year above him and they've had that Olympic dream together in Tokyo.
"I'm delighted for Philip and his mother Una...she was always a big supporter of Philip and pushed him hard both academically and as an athlete.
"Getting to an Olympics is an amazing achievement and winning a medal is superb. I think there's more to come from Philip and he'd say the same thing himself."
Doyle was driven onto greater heights by those around him with the aforementioned White also part of the same Banbridge hockey team, as was Stephen Forbes, who represented Northern Ireland in weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Banbridge Academy have a significant presence in Paris – Ireland hockey coach Mark Tumilty also attended the school, as did his squad members Peter Brown, Kyle Marshall and Johnny McKee alongside equestrian star Susie Berry.
"What we pride ourselves in at the Academy is physical prowess and sports science was always, and still is, a big part of what we do,” added Cordner. “Philip bought into that and took great pride in his physical fitness...himself and Russell would have been killing each other to see who won the bleep test or got furthest in the cross country.
"He has always had that inner belief in himself and he's quite a humble guy too. He could have chosen any sport he wanted to and I'm delighted he picked something which he can enjoy all of his life.
"The challenge now for the likes of ABC Council is to harness this, grasp that opportunity for young ones and embrace Philip's success."
