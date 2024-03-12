Portadown’s Ethan Gawley (70) claimed his maiden win in the GMP Industrial S/W85 class

Two days of top class motocross action proved that motocross in Ireland certainly has a bright future.

It was Londonderry’s Jake Sayers who had the honour of claiming the first win of the series, romping home to a convincing victory in the TC Commercials Auto class.

The eight-year-old GasGas rider finished the two days of racing unbeaten with six wins. On Saturday, it was Dungannon’s Archie Lavery who finished in second place overall with Ballyclare rider Freddie Dubois third.

Londonderry’s Jake Sayers (660) pictured leading Archie Lavery (94) and the pack in the Auto class at the opening rounds of the Beyond Signage MX Youth Masters Championship at Magilligan MX Park. Sayers was unbeaten over the two days of racing

Round two on Sunday saw Calvin Larkin finish with three second places for second overall, while Lavery had to settle for third.

In the Carmichael Cars 65 class, Calab Ross from Moria was a double overall winner. On Saturday, it was Cole McAuley and Max Jones who completed the podium while Sunday saw Max Jones and Szymon Skiratowski as the podium finishers.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley celebrated his maiden win in the GMP Industrial S/W85 class taking the k-tech KTM to victory in the opening race on Saturday.

The talented youngster was leading race two before slipping off his KTM with only a couple of laps remaining. He did gather himself up to finish third behind Nixon Coppins and James McCann, before completing the day with another victory in race three, for the overall win.

Ollie Holland (56) Bobby Burns (16) and overall winner of round one Alfie Herron (10) produced great B/W85 racing at Magilligan

“There were more positives than negatives to take away from the weekend,” said Gawley. “To take my first win in the small wheel 85 class was amazing. I’m very happy!"

In Sunday’s opening race, Gawley crashed while diving for second with Randalstown’s James McCann, eventually finishing eighth.

The Portadown youngster won race two comfortably from McCann with Zach Rutherford third, however, race three saw him wiped out by another rider off the start gate. He was half a lap down by the time he recovered but fought hard to finish seventh by the chequered flag.

English visitor Nixon Coppins, son of ex GP rider Josh Coppins, claimed the overall with two wins and a second.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt (21) leads the Ross Quarry Products 125 race away from the start

Castlewellan’s Alfie Herron took the overall from Banbridge’s Ollie Holland and Hayden Statt in the Ziggicig Larne B/W85 class on Saturday.

English visitor Statt powered his KTM to three wins on Sunday for the overall from Londonderry’s Bobby Burns and Armagh’s Ollie Holland.

Omagh's Lewis Spratt heads to the Dutch Championships this weekend after claiming his first overall in the Ross Quarry Products 125 class.

On Saturday, he had to be content with third overall behind Cole McCullough on the Woodside Logistics Group / Maddii Fantic by Milwaukee Racing, who was unbeaten on the day and Loughbricklands Jack Meara on the Moto- Cycle GasGas.

However, McCullough was out of the racing early on Sunday after being caught up in a first lap pile up in race one. Thankfully, McCullough wasn’t seriously injured and should be fit for Holland this weekend.

“I really don’t know how I wasn’t in the middle of the pile up,” said a relieved Spratt.

It meant the Todds Leap McCullaghs Centra KTM rider got to the front of the pack finishing well clear of Jack Meara. Two crashes in race two saw Spratt come through from dead last to finish fourth behind race winner reigning MX2 ‘B’ Ulster champion Meara who went on to claim his second P2 overall of the weekend.

After a brilliant start in race three, Spratt went on to take his second win of the day.

Spratt added: “I got the holeshot and kept my head down to lead the race from start to finish.