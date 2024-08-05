Portaferry's Ciara Mageean 'absolutely heartbroken' as injury ends Olympic dreams

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 5th Aug 2024, 19:57 BST

Portaferry’s Ciara Mageean has been left ‘absolutely heartbroken’ as injury issues forced the Team Ireland athlete to withdraw from Olympic Games competition.

A Team Ireland statement released on Monday evening confirmed the decision by the 32-year-old as a result of “painful chronic Achilles issues”.

It arrives just hours before Mageean was scheduled to make her Paris debut on Tuesday morning from 9.05am (UK time) in the women’s 1500m heats.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken not to be able to compete in my third Olympic Games,” said Mageean. “I gave it everything to make it possible to be on the start line, but time was against me.

Portaferry's Ciara Mageean (left) at the World Athletics Championships in 2023. The Team Ireland athlete has been forced to withdraw from the Olympic Games due to injury. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)Portaferry's Ciara Mageean (left) at the World Athletics Championships in 2023. The Team Ireland athlete has been forced to withdraw from the Olympic Games due to injury. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
"I want to thank everyone for all their support.”

The statement read: “Team Ireland’s Ciara Mageean has withdrawn from tomorrow’s 1500m heats due to injury.

“In her final weeks of preparation for these Paris Olympic Games Ciara has been dealing with painful chronic Achilles issues.

“Despite every effort made by Ciara and the Team Ireland medical team, the European champion will unfortunately be unable to toe the line tomorrow morning.”

Mageean was scheduled in the 15-strong heat three field with ambitions of a top-six finish and semi-final progress.

Current European champion Mageean, who previously took part in the Olympics at Rio and Tokyo, also won silver for Northern Ireland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

