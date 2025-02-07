World number one Humphries, who won the Winmau World Masters title on Sunday, produced a finishing masterclass against Dobey, having earlier beaten Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen at the SSE Arena.

Humphries raced into a 5-0 lead in a one-sided final and although world number 11 Dobey took out a 126-finish in the sixth leg to avoid a whitewash, the outcome was inevitable.

Luke Littler’s first match in defence of his Premier League crown ended in a thrilling 6-5 defeat to Van Gerwen, who gained some revenge for his World Championship final defeat to the teenager last month.

Littler was in sparkling form, averaging 113.91 – a new record in Belfast and the second highest losing average in Premier League history – and produced a 161-checkout on the bull to level the match at 2-2.

But an inspired Van Gerwen, a seven-time Premier League champion, edged a classic, averaging 105.91, while both players landed six 180s.

Van Gerwen failed to back up his opening win as he missed match dart on the bull in his semi-final against Humphries, who landed 140 and 120 checkouts before holding his nerve in a deciding leg to edge through 6-5.

Dobey overcame world number four Rob Cross in the first semi-final, completing checkouts of 170 and 120 on his way to a 6-4 win.

Humphries, who lost to Littler in last year’s Premier League final, launched his campaign with a 6-2 defeat of 2023 World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall.

Cross opened with a 6-4 win against World Championship semi-finalist Stephen Bunting and Dobey beat world number nine Gerwyn Price by the same score in his quarter-final.

The Premier League moves on to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow for its second night next Thursday.

1 . Premier League Darts 2025 BetMGM Premier League Night One, Belfast - Thursday February 6'(R)Final Luke Humphries beats Chris Dobey. Picture: Michael Cooper Photo: Michael Cooper Photo Sales

2 . Premier League Darts 2025 BetMGM Premier League Night One, Belfast - Thursday February 6'(R)Quarter-Finals Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries. Picture: Michael Cooper Photo: Michael Cooper Photo Sales

3 . Premier League Darts 2025 BetMGM Premier League Night One, Belfast - Thursday February 6'(R)Quarter-Finals Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries. Picture: Michael Cooper Photo: Michael Cooper Photo Sales