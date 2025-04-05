Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of 178th running of the Grand National, your Pinstickers’ guide for Saturday at Aintree provided by PA Sport:

1. I AM MAXIMUS (Willie Mullins) Rating (out of 10) 8

Seriously impressive winner last year, but has not fired so far this season. But off ‘just’ 8lb higher, the way he won makes him difficult to dismiss.

2. ROYALE PAGAILLE (Venetia Williams) 3

I Am Maximus ridden by Paul Townend during the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Photo by David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire)

A real mud-lover, he would have needed it to rain for days to get the ground soft enough and since outstaying Grey Dawning to win the Betfair Chase for the second time, he has shown little enthusiasm.

3. NICK ROCKETT (Willie Mullins) 8

His third at Sandown last year looked like he was one for marathon trips and has won the Thyestes and Bobbyjo Chases this season. The only issue is he is much worse off with Intense Raffles this time.

4. GRANGECLARE WEST (Willie Mullins) 6

Lightly-raced and no doubt that on his day he has the class to get involved. Chased home Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup and ran over an inadequate trip last time. Not a no-hoper.

5. HEWICK (John Hanlon) 7

Former King George winner is one horse sure to be suited by the smaller fences these days and if his stamina lasts home, he has the class to be there crossing the Melling Road for the second time.

6. MINELLA INDO (Henry de Bromhead) 4

The 2021 Gold Cup hero ran a blinder to be third last year, but is now a 12-year-old and is only 2lb lower. His best chance might have gone.

7. APPRECIATE IT (Willie Mullins) 6

Looked to have the world at his feet as a young horse before injury intervened. Appears to have maintained most of his ability, but not all of it and has stamina to prove.

8. MINELLA COCOONER (Willie Mullins) 10

Won the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last year after finishing third in the Irish National and has been brought along steadily. Definitely a player.

9. CONFLATED (Gordon Elliott) 2

His mark has dropped markedly this season as he is not the force of old. Appeared to have stamina limitations on his only try over anything like this trip.

10. STUMPTOWN (Gavin Cromwell) 8

If he is over his victorious Cheltenham cross-country exertions, he has to enter calculations. Loads of experience and a touch of class – just what you need.

11. HITMAN (Paul Nicholls) 3

Has been a great servant to connections and has run some big races. While he has the class, he is best known as a two-and-a-half-mile horse.

12. BEAUPORT (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 7

Runs in the colours of 1983 winner Corbiere and won the Midlands National last year. Almost stole the Long Walk Hurdle but was easily brushed aside last time, which leaves a question mark.

13. BRAVEMANSGAME (Paul Nicholls) 4

Not the force of old, when he was a King George winner and second in the Gold Cup, but handicapped accordingly. His resolution has been called into question of late and this race will find any chink.

14. CHANTRY HOUSE (Nicky Henderson) 5

Looked gone at the game before a power-packed win at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Finished a very tired horse when upped in class after that and likely to find a few of these too sprightly.

15. THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE (Paul Nicholls) 7

May well just be a few pounds too high in the handicap to win but it is not hard to envisage him running well. Before the race alterations, he would have stood more of a chance.

16. PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS (Gavin Cromwell) 7

Has really found his mojo again this season, winning big pots over both fences and hurdles. Is running off a mark much higher than at any time in his career, though.

17. KANDOO KID (Paul Nicholls) 9

Aiming to do a double last achieved by Many Clouds 10 years ago, by winning what was the Hennessy Gold Cup and National in the same season. Third in the Topham last season when he clearly enjoyed the fences.

18. IROKO (Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero) 8

Former Cheltenham Festival winner who was second to Inothewayurthinkin at this meeting last year. This season has been all about this race, but does he have enough experience?

19. INTENSE RAFFLES (Tom Gibney) 8

Last season’s Irish National winner, he has been trained with just one day in mind. Two runs over hurdles were followed by a very good effort in the Bobbyjo. Quicker ground is the only question mark.

20. SENIOR CHIEF (Henry de Bromhead) 6

Began the season with a bang, winning well at Cheltenham, and was then a fair sixth behind Kandoo Kid at Newbury, but he does not look well enough handicapped to win.

21. IDAS BOY (Richard Phillips) 2

Quite a smart novice chaser a few years ago and won the Midlands National at Kilbeggan for Noel Meade, he will be having just his second run for new connections and hard to see him taking to the test.

22. FIL DOR (Gordon Elliott) 4

Second to Vauban in the 2022 Triumph Hurdle and has proved himself to be a consistent performer in the right grade since. However, did not look to stay three miles on his only attempt at that trip.

23. BROADWAY BOY (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 5

Looked an ideal type for the race earlier in the season when he was runner-up to Kandoo Kid at Newbury. His last two outings have been bitterly disappointing, though.

24. COKO BEACH (Gordon Elliott) 3

Has been a grand servant to connections, winning them a Thyestes Chase and a Troytown. Fully exposed now, though, and will not get the heavy ground he loves.

25. STAY AWAY FAY (Paul Nicholls) 5

The world looked his oyster when he won the 2023 Albert Bartlett but the wheels have fallen off since. Possibly ran better than his finishing position suggests at Cheltenham, however.

26. MEETINGOFTHEWATERS (Willie Mullins) 6

Ran with great credit last year, when still in with a chance at the last. He seemed to find the long run-in beyond him then and difficult to see why he will fare any better this time.

27. MONBEG GENIUS (Jonjo and AJ O’Neill) 7

There has definitely been a resurgence this season. His comeback at Haydock was promising, he was fourth in the Welsh National and then won at Uttoxeter. Has better claims than most.

28. VANILLIER (Gavin Cromwell) 7

Flew home for second two years ago. Did not enjoy it as much last term but has bounced back to form of late and may have beaten Stumptown at Cheltenham but for his jockey nearly taking the wrong course.

29. HORANTZAU D’AIRY (Michael Keady) 3

A nice sub-plot to the race given he represents much smaller connections but realistically he does not look good enough or possess the required stamina to get involved.

30. HYLAND (Nicky Henderson) 7

Could he be the one to give his trainer a first win in the race after all these years? He certainly brings decent claims, is improving, jumps well and will like the decent ground.

31. CELEBRE D’ALLEN (Philip Hobbs and Johnson White) 5

Has form over the fences, finishing fourth in both the Becher and the Topham. Is 13 now, though, and while he won his only start of the season, difficult to see him being good enough.

32. THREE CARD BRAG (Gordon Elliott) 7

On bits of his form he could be given a chance, like when third to Spillane’s Tower in Grade One company last spring. But has only had six runs over fences, which could catch him out.

33. TWIG (Ben Pauling) 5

Has been running mainly over hurdles this season in an attempt to protect his handicap mark but did not show enough over fences at Doncaster recently to fill anyone with confidence.

34. DUFFLE COAT (Gordon Elliott) 4

Galway Plate runner-up in the summer and running respectably when brought down at Cheltenham. Good ground would be in his favour.

VERDICT: Willie Mullins holds an extremely strong hand again and while last year’s winner I Am Maximus does not look to be in the same form this season, his MINELLA COCOONER appears to have sneaked in off a lovely mark. Kandoo Kid has plenty going for him and looks sure to be involved, as does Iroko, who has been campaigned with this race in mind for two years. Hewick has an obvious touch of class if the rain stays away.

1. Minella Cocooner

2. Kandoo Kid

3. Iroko