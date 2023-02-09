The McCullough Cup, which was first held in 1962, is the trophy awarded to the winners of the first XI competition and the Belfast school picked up a 16th crown with a dramatic penalty run-in victory over Banbridge Academy after the match had ended 2-2.

Despite Banbridge captain Matthew McKee leading from the front by scoring twice, goals from George Palmer and John Cunningham ensured there would be a tense finish to one of the biggest days on the school hockey calendar.

RBAI goalkeeper Callum Ullah was named ‘Man of the Match’ after making the decisive save and it was a moment to savour for captain Allen Lyons.

RBAI defeat Banbridge Academy 8-7 on Run Ins in the McCullough Cup Final

“Thanks to Banbridge Academy for a great match,” he said. “Thanks to the umpires, thank you to Ulster Hockey and the McCullough family for putting on this great event.

"I’d like to thank the supporters, and finally I’d like to thank the players and the coaches.”

The McCullough Cup trophy is dedicated to the honour of Ian McCullough, who was a 15-year-old Newry Grammar school student that sadly passed away after being struck by a hockey ball in December 1960.

“Thank you to the McCullough family, who have supported this tournament for the last 60 years,” added Ulster Hockey CEO, Marc Scott.

Banbridge Academy II won the Prior Shield

"This is the 60th time this tournament has taken place, so it’s a real legacy for the family.

"It came down to the wire and was a real fitting match for the 60th McCullough Cup Final.”

The Prior Cup – contested between second XI sides – fared better for Banbridge as they beat Wallace High 4-1 at Havelock Park.

They came from behind to net four unanswered goals with Simon Ferris grabbing the equaliser before Noah Lutton and Daniel Reid also got their names on the scoresheet.

Banbridge captain Lewis Cousins thanked his teammates and teachers for all the hard work put in which produced more silverware for the County Down powerhouse.

“Thank you to Ulster Hockey for putting this event on,” he said. “Wallace, thank you for a good game. Every time we play you it’s always a good match, so thanks.

“Thank you to all my teammates, all the work they’ve put in this year, behind the scenes, and it’s paid off here – it’s good to see.

"Thank you Mr Miskelly and Mr Barlow for all the work, and thank you Leber Medical for all the new kits as well.”

McCullough Cup teams

Banbridge Academy: Golbey (GK), Part (GK),Walker, Pollock, Farson, Moles, Brownlee, Dobson, Spence, McKee (C), Stevenson, Thompson, Evans, Baxter, McKee, Nicholson, Rainer, Hamilton

RBAI: Ullah (GK), Cunningham, Young, Hollway, Lyons (C), Palmer, Hogg, Martin, McAreavey, Eames, Crothers, Smith, Kennedy, Knox, Harrison, Walsh, McIlhatton, Smyth

Prior Shield teams

Banbridge Academy: McCoy, Trimble, Cash, Ferris, Moles, Cousins (C), Hamilton, Cunningham, Doyle, Reid, Hanna, Lutton, Small, Norris, Bingham, Ireland

