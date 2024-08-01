Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The biggest moment of Rebecca Shorten’s career was celebrated with one of the biggest cheers coming from a small corner of the Italian mountains as the Belfast rower secured silver for Team GB.

Shorten’s Olympic Games gold dreams may have been dashed by 0.18 seconds along the waters of Paris - a cruel lesson in the minute margins of elite-level sport rendered on a global stage.

And, despite a glittering career already decorated with multiple World and European rewards, the pain of missing out on that ultimate honour will naturally lead to reflection and regret...albeit with Olympics silver that most coveted of consolations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, for Enda Marron – Shorten’s former Methodist College rowing coach – the journey from countless hours on Belfast’s River Lagan as a schoolgirl to those memorable and life-changing six-plus minutes in France is one which remains a source of immense pride.

Belfast-born former Methodist College student Rebecca Shorten helped Team GB win silver across rowing's women's four final in Paris. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

“I’m on a cycling holiday in Italy’s Dolemite mountains but there’s simply no way I was going to miss out on watching Rebecca’s final,” said Marron, following the women’s four showpiece in Paris in which Shorten lined out alongside Helen Glover, Esme Booth and Sam Redgrave. “I eventually managed to find a way to watch and we’re all just so, so proud of Rebecca.

"It’s been quite emotional watching Rebecca...she’s gone to the very, very top of her sport.

"Rebecca probably doesn’t understand how much she means to so many people and I received upwards of 100 text messages in the immediate aftermath of the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was quite nervous this week leading up to the final and I still remember that initial conversation at school to get Rebecca down to the river.

“It’s been a case of no secrets or shortcuts, just getting on with the hard work on top of such natural talent.

"In rowing you need the mindset and the physical engine but Rebecca’s also always worked so hard to build on her ability.”

Despite the demands of a world-class rowing career, Shorten has managed to maintain links to her former school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s very kind-hearted, a real inspirational, especially for the school,” said Marron. "We’re just really, really so proud.

"Our principal, Mrs Lendrum, invited Rebecca back for a school prize day and we’ve opened The Rebecca Shorten Land Training Centre at Methody in recognition of her achievements.

"All our youngsters see Rebecca as just a huge role model.

"At Methodist College we put a premium on rowing technique and it was wonderful to hear the commentators covering Rebecca in Paris highlight that specifically as such a strength.

"Rebecca’s always been quite a private person, someone who doesn’t crave the spotlight, so it’s lovely to see her pop in for a visit and spend time chatting to students, even just slipping into the changing rooms and leaving behind some kit as gifts.