​Joshua Cheptegei – considered one of the greatest distance runners ever – has confirmed his participation for August’s Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

“This is the very first time Joshua has been to Ireland,” said race organiser James McIlroy. “It’s such an honour to welcome him to the north coast of Antrim where he will join thousands of people to run the Antrim Coast Half Marathon course.

"We are sure he will be running with a win in mind so, as a spectator, this is going to be a thrilling experience.”

Entries representing over 40 countries have signed up for the Sunday, August 24 meeting.

Joshua Cheptegei will take part in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon. (Photo by NN Running Team)

“Everyone who takes part in the 2025 Antrim Coast Half Marathon gets to say they raced against the reigning double Olympic champion, four-time world champion and current world record holder over both the 5,000m and 10,000m distances,” said McIlroy. “That’s the sort of bragging rights runners live for.

“Joshua is coming here to win, but also to inspire.

“Whether you’re a young runner in Belfast or a seasoned club athlete from further afield, seeing a legend like Cheptegei compete in your backyard is a once-in-a-generation moment.”

The Ugandan superstar won Olympic gold in the 5,000m and silver over 10,000m at the 2020 Tokyo Games, plus holds the current world records of 12:35.36 (5,000m) and 26:11.00 (10,000m).

Cheptegei said: “I'm very excited to come to Ireland for the first time and run at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon...I've watched the race on television and the course looks beautiful and very fast.

"My team-mates both hold the course record and now it's my turn to run here."

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon was founded in 2020, starting with a 62-strong field and now attracting over 6,000.

“Joshua’s participation is an extraordinary milestone, not just for our race, but for Northern Ireland as a whole,” said McIlroy. “Having an Olympic and world champion and one of the greatest runners of all time here on our coastline is something truly special.