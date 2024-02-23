Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red Bull Racing's parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on February 5 that Horner is being investigated following an accusation of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague. Horner denies the claim.

Horner addressed the media alongside four other F1 team principals on the second day of this week's three-day test in Bahrain on Thursday. The new season starts in the Gulf kingdom next Saturday.

Asked why he has not moved aside as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing with the investigation under way, Horner replied: "As you are well aware there is a process going on which I form part of, and as I form part of that process, I am afraid I cannot comment on it."

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner wants his Red Bull future to be resolved "as soon as possible"

Horner was then asked if he could provide a timeline as to when the investigation might be over.

The 50-year-old added: "I am dreadfully sorry but I really can't comment on the process or the timescale.

"Everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible. But I am really not at liberty to comment about the process."

Sources have indicated to the PA news agency that there could be a resolution before the opening race on March 2.

On Wednesday, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff called for Red Bull's probe to be transparent, and said the controversy is "an issue for all of Formula One".

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, speaking in the same press conference as Horner on Thursday, echoed Wolff's comments.

"The allegations are extremely serious," said Brown. "McLaren hold themselves to the highest standards of diversity, equality and inclusion.

"These are extremely important to us and our partners, and to everyone in Formula One.

"Red Bull Corporation has launched an investigation, and all we hope and assume is that it will be handled in a very transparent way, and as the FIA and Formula One has said, swiftly, because these are not the headlines that Formula One wants or needs at this time."

Red Bull won all but one of the 22 races last year as Max Verstappen stormed to the world championship.

The Dutch driver, in his heavily upgraded machine, set an impressive pace on the opening day in Bahrain, finishing 1.1 seconds clear of anyone else.