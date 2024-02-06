Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red Bull - the Austrian energy drinks company which owns the team - confirmed on Monday an independent investigation had been launched after it was made aware of the allegations.

The PA news agency understands the allegation has been made by another member of staff for the British-based team which last year carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world championship.

Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, strongly denies the accusation.

Christian Horner, who faces a hearing on Friday following an accusation of "inappropriate behaviour" at Red Bull's Formula One team

He said: "I completely deny these claims."

It is understood the hearing is likely to take place at Red Bull's headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Horner has been team principal at Red Bull since their entry into F1 19 years ago, overseeing seven drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.

Red Bull won 21 of the 22 rounds staged last year, with Verstappen setting a record of 10 consecutive victories as he cruised to his third title in as many years.

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, was awarded a CBE for his services to motorsport in the New Year Honours List.

Red Bull are due to launch their latest car on February 15 ahead of the new season which starts in Bahrain on March 2.