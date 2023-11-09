All Sections
Red Bull's Conor Maguire surfs 40-foot County Sligo wave

Red Bull athlete Conor Maguire tackled a 40-foot wave this morning in County Sligo.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT
The 29-year-old Donegal-born big-wave surfer took on the challenge at Mullaghmore Head created by a large swell in the Atlantic Ocean.

Maguire’s Red Bull profile highlights how he has been surfing from the age of 11 years old and is enjoying a decade-long career in the sport.

In 2020, Maguire surfed what was considered Ireland’s largest-ever wave at Mullaghmore, clocking around 60 feet.

Maguire’s career includes multiple World Surf League Big Wave Awards nominations since 2015, the youngest European to ever make the shortlist.

