Ronnie O’Sullivan has pulled out of this week’s Northern Ireland Open for “medical reasons”, the World Snooker Tour has announced.
The world number one was scheduled to play Egypt-born American Ahmed Aly Elsayed on the opening day at Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Sunday.
Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan, who has never won the tournament, has been replaced by Rory McLeod.
O’Sullivan lost to Judd Trump in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 finals.
Current champion Mark Allen is bidding for a hat-trick of titles in his home country after his victories in 2021 and 2022 against John Higgins and China’s Zhou Yuelong respectively.