Rory McIlroy trails leader Robert MacIntyre by eight shots after the opening round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club.

McIlroy, who carded a level-par 70, had a slow start, with three bogeys in the opening six holes, but battled back.

The Northern Irishman, who skipped last week’s FedEx Cup event knowing he is guaranteed to be in next week’s Tour Championship, was playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, whose hot streak continued as he fired an opening 66 to lie third.

MacIntyre shot a brilliant 62 to hold a three-shot lead.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the fourth green during the first round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Scot was among the later starters that got to take advantage of softer conditions after a two-hour rain delay, with darkness preventing Bud Cauley from completing his opening round.

MacIntyre, who is on the verge of joining McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in qualifying for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, finished with six successive birdies and carded 10 in total against two bogeys.

The highlight of the left-hander’s day came when he holed a 66-foot effort for birdie at the 13th to spark his spectacular finish.

“The last six holes is probably as good as I’ve ever putted in a stretch of holes – just so consistent,” said MacIntyre.

“When you get the eye on, it’s free flowing, and it’s nice.

“I feel like the way I play golf is better suited for the tougher tests, where you’re rewarded for hitting a fairway, you’re rewarded for hitting a green, and then take your chances with the putter. Just happy with today’s work.”