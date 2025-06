Rory McIlroy is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to overcome an “impossible” Oakmont course and prosper at the US Open

Rory McIlroy is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to overcome an “impossible” Oakmont course and prosper at the US Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy is looking to shake off a hangover from his US Masters triumph in April, where he completed his 11-year quest for a career grand slam of winning all four majors.

That will not be easy at the unforgiving Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, characterised by notoriously thick rough, especially as the 36-year-old is battling driver issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He missed the cut when the US Open was last played here in 2016, but has been putting in the work ahead of Thursday’s first round.

He played at the course on a scouting mission last Monday, but probably wishes he had not bothered, as he shot an 81, while he has also been watching videos of Dustin Johnson’s win here nine years ago.

“I’m glad we have spotters up there because I played last Monday just in Druck’s (member Stanley Druckenmiller) outing, and you hit a ball off the fairway and you were looking for a good couple of minutes just to find it,” he said.

“It’s very penal if you miss. Sometimes it’s penal if you don’t miss. But the person with the most patience and the best attitude this week is the one that’s going to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s definitely been a little bit of rain since I played. Last Monday felt impossible. I birdied the last two holes for 81. It felt pretty good. It didn’t feel like I played that bad.

“It’s much more benign right now than it was that Monday. They had the pins in dicey locations, and greens were running fast. It was nearly impossible.

“If you put it in the fairway, it’s certainly playable. But then you just have to think about leaving your ball below the hole and just trying to make as many pars as you can.

“You get yourself in the way of a few birdies, that’s a bonus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s own website labels it “The Ultimate Examination of Championship Golf”, but it is fair to say other descriptions of Oakmont have not been so flattering.

Bryson DeChambeau, who pipped McIlroy to the title last year, called it the “toughest golf course in the world right now”.

“You have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario,” he said.

“When you’ve got those putts inside 10 feet, you’ve got to make them. It’s a great test of golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everyone knows it’s the toughest golf course in the world right now.”

World number three Xander Schauffele thinks fans will get pleasure from seeing the top stars suffer.

“I don’t think people turn the TV on to watch some of the guys just hit like a 200-yard shot on the green, you know what I mean?” Schauffele said.