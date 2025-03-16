Rory McIlroy is tied with Bhatia in fifth place at eight under at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass after finishing the third round with a 73.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JJ Spaun led the American charge after a third-round 70 put him one stroke ahead of compatriot Bud Cauley.

World number two McIlroy, who shot a 67 and 68 in the first two rounds, was one under for the day after 11 holes but bogeyed three of the last seven holes before birdieing the last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I played better than I scored,” said McIlroy. “All the bogeys I made were really soft. I just need to chip and putt better tomorrow.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is tied in fifth place at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass going into the final round on Sunday. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

“Not out of it by any means. The wind is supposed to still be blowing tomorrow, so it was nice to make a birdie on 18 just to get one closer to JJ.

“I just made a few too many mistakes around the greens and on the greens. If I can tidy that up tomorrow, I feel like I’ll have a really good chance.”

World number 57 Spaun, joint-leader after shooting a six-under 66 in Thursday’s opening round, followed up Friday’s 68 with five birdies and three bogeys on Saturday to hold a slender advantage heading into the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old Californian saved par on the final hole to stay ahead, sinking a 24-foot putt after a wayward second shot had left him in trouble to reach 12 under.

Cauley’s six-under-par 66, which included an eagle at the par-five ninth, seven birdies and three bogeys, catapulted him up 14 places into second at 11 under, two shots ahead of fellow Americans Lucas Glover and Alex Smalley.

Glover, who finished one under for the day, is tied in third place with Smalley, while another American, Akshay Bhatia, appeared on course to join them on nine under before he bogeyed the last to slip two places.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is seven shots off the lead, tied in 16th place at five under par after carding a 72, alongside five other players, including Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who also finished level-par for the round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad