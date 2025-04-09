Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Rory McIlroy does not believe the “heartbreak” of recent near-misses in some of the world’s biggest golf tournaments will have a detrimental impact on his latest attempt to complete a career grand slam at the Masters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-time major winner, who blew a four-stroke Sunday lead on a chastening afternoon at Augusta National in 2011, has not won a major since his Open Championship triumph in 2014.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy has gone close to another coveted title over the past few years, finishing as the runner-up in majors three times – including an agonising last-hole defeat to Bryson DeChambeau at last year’s US Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McIlroy – who will tee off for his first round at 18:12 BST today – says if anything, the experience of those devastating setbacks has strengthened his resilience.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks on from the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old admits that he has previously not allowed himself to go all in when an opportunity has presented itself, but McIlroy is now willing to put his heart on the line.

“It’s a self-preservation mechanism,” said McIlroy. “It’s just more of a thing where you’re trying to not put 100 per cent of yourself out there because of that.

“At a certain point in someone’s life, someone doesn’t want to fall in love because they don’t want to get their heart broken… we hold back sometimes because of the fear of getting hurt, whether that’s a conscious decision or subconscious decision, and I think I was doing that on the golf course a little bit for a few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once you go through those heartbreaks, as I call them, or disappointments, you get to a place where you remember how it feels and you wake up the next day and you’re like life goes on, it’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” added McIlroy, who comes into this year’s Masters on the back of victories in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Players Championship.

“It’s going through those times, especially in recent memory, where the last few years I’ve had chances to win some of the biggest golf tournaments in the world and it hasn’t quite happened.