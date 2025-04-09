Rory McIlroy ready to put heart on line in bid for Masters glory
The four-time major winner, who blew a four-stroke Sunday lead on a chastening afternoon at Augusta National in 2011, has not won a major since his Open Championship triumph in 2014.
Northern Ireland star McIlroy has gone close to another coveted title over the past few years, finishing as the runner-up in majors three times – including an agonising last-hole defeat to Bryson DeChambeau at last year’s US Open.
However, McIlroy – who will tee off for his first round at 18:12 BST today – says if anything, the experience of those devastating setbacks has strengthened his resilience.
The 35-year-old admits that he has previously not allowed himself to go all in when an opportunity has presented itself, but McIlroy is now willing to put his heart on the line.
“It’s a self-preservation mechanism,” said McIlroy. “It’s just more of a thing where you’re trying to not put 100 per cent of yourself out there because of that.
“At a certain point in someone’s life, someone doesn’t want to fall in love because they don’t want to get their heart broken… we hold back sometimes because of the fear of getting hurt, whether that’s a conscious decision or subconscious decision, and I think I was doing that on the golf course a little bit for a few years.
“Once you go through those heartbreaks, as I call them, or disappointments, you get to a place where you remember how it feels and you wake up the next day and you’re like life goes on, it’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” added McIlroy, who comes into this year’s Masters on the back of victories in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Players Championship.
“It’s going through those times, especially in recent memory, where the last few years I’ve had chances to win some of the biggest golf tournaments in the world and it hasn’t quite happened.
“But life moves on. You dust yourself off and you go again. I think that’s why I’ve become a little more comfortable in laying everything out there and being somewhat vulnerable at times.”