Rower Philip Doyle in wait and see approach to Hollywood Olympics in 2028
Doyle arrived back in Banbridge this week along with his groundbreaking bronze medal from Paris following his double sculls success, with Team Ireland partner Daire Lynch, which was the first-ever men’s heavyweight Olympic rowing medal for Ireland.
So, with his place in the history books secured, is he going to call it a day and concentrate on his career as a doctor?
Or could it be a third Olympics in four years for Doyle when the Games go to Los Angeles with all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood in four years’ time?
At his Newry Road home, the former Academy student said: “The career needs to take the next step, so if I can go back to rowing a step further down my medical career then that’ll give me a bit of experience both ways.
“LA is not on the cards, it’s not off the cards. A few conversations need to be had, especially with loved ones.
“It’s a lot of time away; you’re living away from families and friends, you’re missing stag dos and weddings, christenings and birthdays. I don’t think I’ve been home for my mother’s birthday since she turned... a few years ago!
“You miss those things, and at the end of the day when you’re sitting there in the house those are things that matter, the family are the ones who have to come first.
“The inspiration and the legacy, if they can come with it, then I’ll take it along with me.”
Now confirmed as an international sports star after his Paris feat, Doyle said the success won’t change him and hopes the achievement will create a legacy for Irish men’s rowing
“I hope it doesn’t change too much - I hope it leaves a bit of a legacy for heavyweight male rowing in Ireland,” he said.
“I hope it inspires more kids who don’t have access to rowing clubs when they’re young to get into it when they’re older; I hope it inspires more funding into sport and people being healthier and happier.
“But, personally, I hope it doesn’t change too much. I was having a good time beforehand and hope to have a good time afterwards.”
He says it was “phenomenal” to have an Olympic medal in his hand after the final.
It remains to be seen if it happens again, but what an incredible journey it’s been for Doyle, his family, friends and his many fans.