Royal Portrush Golf Club features in latest series of Golf's Greatest Holes on Sky Sports ahead of 153rd Open Championship

By Sports Desk
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Royal Portrush Golf Club will feature on Sky Sports’ popular TV show Golf’s Greatest Holes in a six-part series that premieres on Tuesday, January 28.

Co-produced by Tourism Ireland, the series will be entirely devoted to the challenging 18 holes of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush ahead of this summer’s 153rd Open Championship at the venue.

Fronted by golfer Paul McGinley and TV presenter Chris Hollins, stars including former Open winner Darren Clarke and TV celebrity James Nesbitt will take on the challenges of the world-famous course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The series also highlights some of Northern Ireland’s superb visitor attractions, including the Giant’s Causeway, Titanic Belfast and the Old Bushmills Distillery, as well as the beautiful scenery of the north coast.

TV presenter Chris Hollins (left) and golfer Darren Clarke on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Sky Sports)TV presenter Chris Hollins (left) and golfer Darren Clarke on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Sky Sports)
TV presenter Chris Hollins (left) and golfer Darren Clarke on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Sky Sports)

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Excitement is building for the return of The Open to Royal Portrush this summer and Tourism Ireland is delighted to have supported the production of this exciting new series, ‘Golf’s Greatest Holes – The Open Special’.

“With millions of people across GB and elsewhere around the world set to watch the series, it’s a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on Northern Ireland’s world-class golf and inspire golfers to put Northern Ireland on their ‘wish-list’ for their next golf holiday.”

Chris Hollins, co-host of Golf’s Greatest Holes, added: “Walking the fairways with Irish royalty and James Nesbitt, we certainly had some laughs out there, but I truly felt the deep connection to Portrush, given the warm reception we received, and those visiting for the Open Championship will have a great time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The pride in the area is unmistakable and the Dunluce Links is a gem that tests every part of your game while offering incredible views and I hope that comes across to the viewers.”

This latest series of Golfs’ Greatest Holes is set to be screened in many other countries around the world, including in the United States, on NBC, from March.

Related topics:Sky SportsTourism Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice