Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Royal Portrush Golf Club will feature on Sky Sports’ popular TV show Golf’s Greatest Holes in a six-part series that premieres on Tuesday, January 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-produced by Tourism Ireland, the series will be entirely devoted to the challenging 18 holes of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush ahead of this summer’s 153rd Open Championship at the venue.

Fronted by golfer Paul McGinley and TV presenter Chris Hollins, stars including former Open winner Darren Clarke and TV celebrity James Nesbitt will take on the challenges of the world-famous course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series also highlights some of Northern Ireland’s superb visitor attractions, including the Giant’s Causeway, Titanic Belfast and the Old Bushmills Distillery, as well as the beautiful scenery of the north coast.

TV presenter Chris Hollins (left) and golfer Darren Clarke on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Sky Sports)

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Excitement is building for the return of The Open to Royal Portrush this summer and Tourism Ireland is delighted to have supported the production of this exciting new series, ‘Golf’s Greatest Holes – The Open Special’.

“With millions of people across GB and elsewhere around the world set to watch the series, it’s a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on Northern Ireland’s world-class golf and inspire golfers to put Northern Ireland on their ‘wish-list’ for their next golf holiday.”

Chris Hollins, co-host of Golf’s Greatest Holes, added: “Walking the fairways with Irish royalty and James Nesbitt, we certainly had some laughs out there, but I truly felt the deep connection to Portrush, given the warm reception we received, and those visiting for the Open Championship will have a great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pride in the area is unmistakable and the Dunluce Links is a gem that tests every part of your game while offering incredible views and I hope that comes across to the viewers.”