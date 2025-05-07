Rugby fans pick a Lions starting XV that’s dominated by Ireland stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ireland has dominated the picks of rugby fans for this year’s Lions Tour with a notable nine players being selected in the starting XV - far more than any other nation involved.

Ahead of this year’s highly anticipated tour to Australia - and ahead of Lions coach, Andy Farrell, naming his official squad on May 8 - rugby news site RugbyPass polled its 2.2 million Instagram followers, asking them to choose their preferred players for each position for the Lions XV.

Following a huge vote and much debate, the results have seen an array of Ireland’s best taking the lion’s share of the team. Scotland is the second-most represented nation with four picks in the side, with its stars dominating the backline. However, only a single player each from England and Wales have made it into the fans’ final XV.

The side features an all-Ireland front row in the shape of Andrew Porter at tighthead with Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong completing the front three at loosehead. Other Irish players making up the pack include: Tadhg Beirne in the second row, Josh van der Flier at openside flanker, Ireland captain Caelan Doris at No. 8, Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum half, Bundee Aki is chosen inside centre and lastly James Lowe on the right wing.

Lions hopeful, Jamison Gibson-Park

Outside the Irish contingent is England skipper Maro Itoje - who of course featured in the last two Lions tours - who has been picked in the second row. Welsh captain, Jac Morgan - one of the bright sparks in an otherwise dismal Six Nations for Wales - is chosen at blindside flanker. Scotland captain, Finn Russell - another who has featured on the last two Lions tours - is at flyhalf. Outside centre is Huw Jones who will be vying for a place on the tour after a strong Six Nations campaign. His Scotland teammate, Duhan Van der Merwe is the fans’ pick on the left wing while Blair Kinghorn is chosen at fullback.

Speaking about these fan picks - and specifically on the lack of representation from England - seasoned rugby journalist, Neil Squires, offered these thoughts:

“Maro Itoje must be feeling lonely as the sole Englishman to make the Lions Test team picked by RugbyPass’s 2.2 million Instagram followers.

“On the surface the absence of any of his teammates was a surprise since Itoje captained an England side who came runners-up in the Six Nations. It doesn't seem logical for a second-top finish to yield such a thin harvest. England supplied six players to the starting team for the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town on the last Lions tour and that was after a championship in which they had finished second from bottom.

“However, if we break things down position by position, it is hard to make a cast-iron case for many additional Englishmen. Tom Curry in the back row maybe? Or his twin brother, Ben? Jack Willis, shining so brightly at Toulouse, perhaps? Who do you leave out though? The back row is a position of such strength for the Lions.

“Even if Josh van der Flier had a quiet Six Nations, he is a proven top-end operator who was world player of the year in 2022. And Jac Morgan’s inclusion in the fan XV is a justified reflection of his efforts in adversity for Wales in a championship when at times he seemed to be taking on the opposition on his own.

“Will Stuart might have a case as starting tight-head. England’s much-improved scrum, of which the Bath rock was the cornerstone, was one of the big plus points of their Six Nations campaign.”

Squires went on to comment on the Scottish contingent and suggested how Andy Farrell could have a real selection headache to deal with:

“Tadhg Furlong has endured his injury troubles so you would at least consider Stuart but then again Scotland’s Zander Fagerson should also come into the reckoning, so long as his calf issue isn't too long term.

“While Fagerson has not made the fan XV, four Scots have - all in the backline. Finn Russell directs operations at stand-off, Huw Jones is in at centre, Blair Kinghorn full-back and Duhan van der Merwe on the wing. The left one. That throws up a problem with Ireland’s James Lowe, another specialist left wing also included.

“Stationing Lowe on the right would be an issue given the effectiveness of his left-footed kicking game. With that in mind, van der Merwe/Lowe should really be an either/or selection. That opens up a slot for Tommy Freeman, who scored a try in every Six Nations game, in the No. 14 shirt. Another Englishman. Glory be.”

Lastly, Squires named an additional player that hadn’t made the RugbyPass fan XV which he believes should be heading to Australia:

“A wildcard pick? Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu. He did not play a single minute in the Six Nations because of a torn pectoral muscle but he is close to a return for Glasgow. If he can prove his fitness before head coach Andy Farrell names his Lions squad on May 8, there is every chance he will be included.

“If Tuipulotu is on the plane, do not bet against him making the side for the first Test in Brisbane on July 19.”

Whether or not the RugbyPass fanbase’s selections become the reality for the first Test of course remains to be seen, but we will have a better indication of how accurate the XV is looking when the official squad is announced at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday, May 8.

The fan-picked XV:

1.Andrew Porter (IRE) Loosehead Prop

2.Dan Sheehan (IRE) Hooker

3.Tadhg Furlong (IRE) Tighthead Prop

4.Maro Itoje (ENG) Lock

5.Tadhg Beirne (IRE) Lock

6.Jac Morgan (WAL) Blindside flanker

7.Josh van der Flier (IRE) Openside flanker

8.Caelan Doris (IRE) No. 8

9.Jamison Gibson-Park (IRE) Scrumhalf

10.Finn Russell (SCO) Flyhalf

11.Duhan van der Merwe (SCO) Left wing

12.Bundee Aki (IRE) Inside centre

13.Huw Jones (SCO) Outside centre

14.James Lowe (IRE) Right wing