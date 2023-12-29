Ireland Senior Women’s Head Coach Sean Dancer has named his squad for next month’s Olympic Qualifiers as they aim to repeat the feat from four years ago of booking their spot at the summer Games.

Five Ulster representatives, including captain Kathryn Mullan who will add to her impressive haul of 226 international caps, have been selected.

With three spots up for grabs at the qualifying tournament which is being held in Valencia between January 13-21, Ireland will take on Belgium, Ukraine and South Korea in Pool A before the top two progress into the semi-finals against Pool B participants Spain, Great Britain, Canada and Malaysia.

Coming at least second in their group before winning a last-four encounter would ensure their spot in Paris, but the losing semi-finalists may still make it through if they were to win the third-place play-off.

Ireland women will travel to Spain next month with hopes of qualifying for the Olympics. PIC: Hockey Ireland

Ireland were successful in the qualifiers for Tokyo 2020, where they eventually finished fifth in their group with gold medal winners Netherlands topping it.

“As a whole group we have used September to December to prepare differently,” said Dancer. “Trying to use development opportunities to make specific gains for individuals. This has not only provided a change of stimulus, but also helped challenge the group in different ways.

“We have seen an increase in competition for places, which is credit to the group’s progress and individuals’ determination to succeed.

“We are excited to have Beth Harper and Chloe Watkins back with us, after extended time away for injury and work. They join seven other players that where part of the team that qualified for the Olympics in 2019. They add valuable experience that we will need.

“We have done all the hard work, and we are now ready to go and compete.”