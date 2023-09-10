Watch more videos on Shots!

The 40-year-old announced he would be ending his career at the North East half-marathon earlier this year and finished fourth in the men's elite race.

He completed the course in one hour three minutes and 28 seconds, with Ethopia's Tamirat Tola coming in first, finishing just shy of the hour mark with a time of 59min 58sec.

The race brought down the curtain on a glittering career for Farah, who finishes with four Olympic gold medals and six World Championship titles, but he insists he "just enjoyed" what he did.

Sir Mo Farah greets fans after completing the Men's Elite Race of the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023 through Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead and South Shields. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire).

"It's been an amazing journey when I look back, there's been so many messages from people all over the world saying thank you," he told PA news agency post-race. "It's a joy to see that because I just enjoyed what I did and I committed and continued to push myself to win medals again and again.

"To look back from the other side now and see people saying to you, this is what you've given us, this is what you've done is incredible to see."

Farah is a six-time champion of the Great North Run, with his last victory coming in 2019 on the streets of Tyneside.

He was clapped and cheered all down the final stretch of the Coast Road, offering high fives to the crowd, before crossing the finish line for the last time, describing the support as "incredible".

"When I woke up this morning I knew it was going to be emotional day," he added. "But I just tried to hold that back and get on with it, but I knew it was going to be a different day.

"I was trying to enjoy as much as I could, to take it all in, but I took it as just like another race. But honestly, just the support of the people along the course was just wow.

"I was trying to hold it back and get on with the race and give it a go.

"(When approaching the finish line) I knew my career was done, but I was trying to soak it in and engaging with the people.

"Honestly the people on the course was incredible, big support, (hearing them) ringing the bell, shouting out your name. I can't believe the amount of people who turned up."

His penultimate race came at the Big Half in London last weekend.

Farah is looking forward to having a break and hopes to find a role that can suit him post-running.

“I think I’ll have a couple of weeks relax, chill out and spend time with the kids and family then start to think what else can I do,” he added. “I love to be involved in sports and giving back to younger kids, the community, but you’ve got to find that role that you can enjoy and go in with a big smile.”

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women's elite race with a time of 1:06:45 and Briton Charlotte Purdue finished in third, completing the course in 1:09:36.