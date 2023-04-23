James McIlroy BEM, who hails from Larne and represented Great Britain at the 2000 Olympic Games amongst other high profile achievements, watched on as Sir Mo Farah completed his last ever marathon when he crossed the finishing line in the capital in ninth place with a time of 2:10,28.

The four-time Olympic champion has since confirmed he will bring the curtain down on his glittering career at the Great North Run in September.

McIlroy's friendship with Farah dates back over two decades as the pair first met at St. Mary's Endurance and Performance Centre in Twickenham back in 2001 as the middle-distance runner changed his nationality from Ireland to Britain.

Sir Mo Farah after finishing the Men's elite race during the TCS London Marathon.

"Sir Mo's been brilliant," McIlroy said.

"We first met each other at St Mary's in Twickenham in 2001 on the same day we both arrived and we've been good friends since then.

"We would have shared a room together and trained together until I retired in 2010.

"For Mo to only retire now shows how good of a career he has had and he's gone from running 1500m right up to marathon distance.

"It's been a busy period for Mo over the last week or so due to this being his last ever marathon but I know he's in good spirits."

McIlroy helps direct the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon which begins on Antrim Coast Road, before sweeping into Larne Harbour and takes in many of the sights seen on the TV series Game of Thrones.

Farah participated and won the race in 2020 before returning a year later to commentate on proceedings after breaking his foot.

The race has also launched a bid to host the 2025/26 World Road Running Championships - previously known as the World Half Marathon championships - which attracts 35,000 runners from over 160 countries, with the event broadcast across the world.

"Mo has a lot of affinity with Northern Ireland as his coach Gary Lough is from Larne," added McIlroy.

"He came over and won the race in 2020 and was planning to defend his crown but broke his foot a year later. To his credit, he commentated on the race which is something he doesn't do often.

"Mo will definitely be back to Northern Ireland at some point to help support our bid to host the 2025/26 World Road Running Championship as we are now in the second round stage.

"Whilst he won't be running in our race, he will certainly play a part in some capacity."

McIlroy spoke to the News Letter from the London Marathon and acknowledged the conditions made things tough for the competitors as a record 48,000 runners were expected to cross the finishing line at Buckingham Palace.

"The weather conditions made things tough for those involved," he continued.

"If I'm Larne and I was cold, how must the rest feel?