Mark Allen has launched his own charity to help ‘local people in need’.

Northern Ireland snooker star Mark Allen

The snooker ace announced the establishment of The Mark Allen Foundation Ltd on Sunday.

In a social media post on X, Allen said: “It gives me great pleasure to finally announce this… The Mark Allen Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For the last year to eighteen months myself and a small team of close friends/associates have been working hard to get this off the ground.

“Through lots of hard work, lots of paperwork to fill in, hoops to jump through, protocols to follow and so much more I have now founded my own charity.

“The aim of the charity will be to gather funds all year round by various means and to be in a position where local people in need can apply for funding or other forms of help through my foundation.

“All applications will be taken seriously and dealt with by all involved in running the charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Antrim man said he has taken “great pride” in helping charities over the years and is now aiming to take his involvement “to the next level” through his newly announced foundation.

“I’ve taken great pride over the years of trying my best to help with lots of different charity events and within the local community and now having an official registered charity I hope will help me take this to the next level.

“More details to follow and some upcoming fundraisers too. Please give generously – it will all be going to great causes. People/causes will be able to apply for help and remain anonymous wherever necessary as I know it can’t be easy asking for help.”