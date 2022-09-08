News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sport stops to pay its respects as the Queen dies

Sport joined the nation in mourning after the death of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

By Sports Desk
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:05 pm
Luke Donald of England leaves the 18th green following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during Day One of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club
Luke Donald of England leaves the 18th green following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during Day One of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club

Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell going the same way.

Most Popular

In Arsenal’s Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.

Manchester United’s home clash with Real Sociedad will go ahead, with the club saying in a statement: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

Elizabeth IIQueenPrince of WalesBalmoral