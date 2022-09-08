Sport stops to pay its respects as the Queen dies
Sport joined the nation in mourning after the death of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.
In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell going the same way.
Most Popular
-
1
Eunan McGlinchey plots path back to British championship in 2023 after impressing on McAdoo Kawasaki machines at Kirkistown and Bishopscourt
-
2
Mid-Antrim 150 practice, race schedule and road closing times for final Irish national meeting of year
-
3
Portadown supporters’ reaction suggests in unison with Paul Doolin squad verdict
-
4
Rory McIlroy reveals rift with Ryder Cup team-mates who have joined rebel tour
-
5
Board to outline Larne FC’s future
In Arsenal’s Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.
Manchester United’s home clash with Real Sociedad will go ahead, with the club saying in a statement: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.
“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”