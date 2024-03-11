Paul Townend with State Man on the gallops ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

The seven-year-old has met with defeat only once since joining Willie Mullins - and that was when left trailing in the wake of Nicky Henderson's brilliant hurdler 12 months ago.

State Man has since won a second Morgiana Hurdle, a second Matheson Hurdle and a second Irish Champion Hurdle, taking his overall tally of Grade One victories to eight.

Last month, hopes appeared high within the Mullins camp that the chestnut gelding could at least make more of a race of it with Constitution Hill this time around, and it is undoubtedly a bitter blow to the race that the rematch will not take place after the reigning champion was ruled out.

In his absence, State Man will be cramped odds to provide Mullins with a fifth Champion Hurdle triumph following the previous victories of dual winner Hurricane Fly, Faugheen and Annie Power - but the trainer himself is taking nothing for granted.

"He looks a worthy favourite and hopefully he can prove himself to be a proper favourite," Mullins said on the Cheltenham gallops. "He's been doing everything right, so it would be great if he could win a Champion Hurdle, but nothing is a given when you come over here."

Paul Townend has steered State Man to all but one of his 10 career wins so far and the leading rider hopes he can continue his winning streak on his return to the Cotswolds.

He said: "He's been excellent this season, hopefully he can keep it going for another day.

"This is his third time here, so he knows the run of the place already."

The biggest threat to the red-hot favourite is Gordon Elliott's Irish Point, who for much of the season looked set to contest the Stayers' Hurdle later in the week.

However, with Constitution Hill not in attendance and Elliott and owners Robcour already responsible for a major Stayers' Hurdle contender in the form of Teahupoo, they have decided to split their aces.

"If you take the favourite out of it, it looks an open race. I think there's only two horses in the race under about 10-1, so we have to take our chance," said Elliott. "I'm not worried about the trip."

Henderson has won the Champion Hurdle on a record nine occasions and despite Constitution Hill's defection, the Seven Barrows handler fires a twin assault, with his supplemented Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord joined by high-class mare Luccia.

Regarding Iberico Lord, Henderson told Unibet: "As everyone knows, this was definitely not the original plan, but circumstances have meant he now slots into this, and our decision was also swayed by the fact that the ground is going to be softer in the early part of the week.

"Obviously, he has to improve dramatically to beat the likes of State Man, but his victory in the Greatwood Hurdle has worked out particularly well, as has his win at Newbury last time, so the form is strong, and he is an improving horse who deserves to be there."

He added of Luccia: "She is the most wonderful person to have around the place and her owner has always been keen to run her in the Champion Hurdle, so here we are!

"Her form is very good all the way through, anyway, and she receives a 7lb sex allowance which is a big help. We haven't seen her since December; therefore, she arrives here a fresh mare and I'm hopeful she can run a nice race."

The home team also includes Kerry Lee's Nemean Lion and Hughie Morrison's admirable veteran Not So Sleepy, who has been kept fresh for this race since landing the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown in early December.

The 12-year-old's title-chasing jockey Sean Bowen said: "State Man obviously looks the one, but there doesn't look too much beyond him.

"I schooled Not So Sleepy last week and he was in great form with himself, so hopefully we can play a part. Hughie thinks he's in great form.

"It was the absolute best, a brilliant day when he won the Fighting Fifth and it's great to have horses like him still winning Grade Ones.

"Everyone will be watching him and willing him on, so it will be fun."

Mullins sends over a youthful second string in Zarak The Brave, while it would be a mystery of Cluedo proportions if Lorna Fowler's outsider Colonel Mustard comes out on top.

Soft ground looks assured for at least the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, with more rain possible.

After the wettest February on record, the water table remains exceptionally high which meant a relatively dry weekend at the track came in very useful.

The ground is even more testing in the middle where the cross-country race takes place, with the ground described as heavy, soft in places.