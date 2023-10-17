Stephen Maguire is leaving his role as technical director of UK Athletics with immediate effect.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news comes less than two months after Maguire oversaw a very successful World Championships in Budapest, with the British team equalling their best ever medal haul of 10.

Having been overlooked for the head coach role in 2020, Maguire quit the organisation but was tempted back last summer in the newly-created role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK Athletics did not give a reason for Maguire’s departure, saying in a short statement: “UK Athletics have announced that Stephen Maguire will leave his role as technical director with immediate effect. An interim head coach will be announced in due course, until then no further comment will be made.”

British coach Stephen Maguire (L) has stepped down as technical director of UK Athletics

Maguire, whose work as head of sprints, hurdles and relays had been widely praised, looked ahead with enthusiasm to the Paris Olympics following the success in Budapest.

But there will now be more upheaval at the governing body less than a year out from the Games.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith says UK Athletics should explain their “snap decision” to the athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote on her Instagram story: “Would love to see a full explanation of the reasoning behind this disappointing decision for the athletes and our performances.

“Stephen has been phenomenal, so dedicated and has an excellent understanding of what it takes to be successful in the sport of track and field.

“Working at BA before and having had a long history in the sport made him excellent at his job, which resulted in the team’s overwhelming success in Budapest, and put us on an amazing path to Paris.

“Such a snap decision as athletes begin to prepare for an Olympic Games cannot have been done with any consideration for the performance needs of the athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad