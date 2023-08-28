“The ambition is to become a world champion and that is what we are going for.”

The Belmont club bowler is making his debut on the biggest stage and is part of a five strong Ireland men’s team, with the other four members all winning medals at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Bennett will be the lead in both the triples and fours.

The fours consist of Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh, who along with Sam Barkley won the gold in Birmingham.

Stuart Bennett is set for the World Bowls Championship in Australia

Bennet teams up with McClure and McHugh in the triples.

Gary Kelly, a silver medallist in Birmingham, will play in the singles and partners McKeown in the pairs.

For Bennett, perseverance is reaping its rewards.

“I can’t wait to be honest,” he said. “I have been playing a long time and been part of the squad for quite a number of years now.

“I have always been there or thereabouts but to final get the nod is a great feeling, but at the same time although I am busting to get out there and get playing, the pressure is on to do well – we have got to medal.

“I know all the guys well. They are all good guys and they know me, it is a bit of a honour to be brought into the squad, especially after what they did at the Commonwealth Games but I am there to match that.

“I’m there to go with them and hopefully also medal. We are there to medal and do the best we can.

“It is a great honour number one going and number two going with the other four.”

Bowls has been part of Bennett’s life for as long as he can remember and participating at the World Championships is the culmination of his rise through the ranks.

“I got into bowls at a very early age,” he added. “My family played and I went along with them when I was a young lad and I played it among other sports at that age.

“As time went on, I started to get into it more and started to commit more to it. I started to win a few things and got picked for the junior set up and the rest is history.

“I have just made my way through the ranks, a few national titles both indoor and outdoor, British Isles and European medals.

“Bowls has been kind to me – it has taken me around the world. This will be my fourth time in Australia, I have been to Hong Kong, I have been all around the UK.”

Just like with getting to the pinnacle in any sport, it takes sacrifice and commitment – something Bennett knows all about.

“It is a great game and I enjoy it but it is a big commitment to,” he said. “I’m married with two young children, I have a full-time job and bowls is like another full time job.

“The kids have commitments too. They play football and other sports, and they are out nearly every night but between the two of us we just make it work.

"It is your life and it is what you enjoy and the rewards can testify now after getting picked for this are worth it.

“There are so many good players.

"There are several people that could have got on that world bowls team but fortunately they gave me the nod and it is a great honour, not just to go to a world bowls but to go with the four guys and I’m looking forward to it.

“The ambition is to become a world champion and that is what we are going for.”

As well as stiff competition in Australia, Ireland will have to deal with factors they aren’t used to at home.

“The greens are different to here,” said Bennett. “Tt is a different climate, it is a different type of grass, it’s warmer, it’s quicker, you play with different types of bowls down there.