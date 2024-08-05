Success for the 58th Old Boys at the NIBA Championships

Northern Ireland Bowling Association championship finals took place at Ward Park and 58th member, David Shaw became the first 58th player ever to bring home the singles champion

David Shaw became the first 58th Old Boys Bowling Club member in the clubs 67 year history to win the Northern Ireland Bowling Association Junior Singles Championsip during the NIBA Championship finals at Ward Park, Bangor on Saturday, August 3.

David defeated his opponent from Dromore 21-20. Being two shots behind and with his last bowl, David brilliantly drew his bowl to get two shots and bring the trophy home.

