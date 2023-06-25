News you can trust since 1737
Sunday leader Leona Maguire bidding to become first Irish woman to win major in PGA Championship

Leona Maguire will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey as she seeks to become the first Irish woman to win a major.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 25th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

The 28-year-old, who won the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, holds the 54-hole lead in a major for the first time in her career.

Ireland’s Maguire would have had a bigger advantage had she not dropped her second shot of the day at Baltusrol at the 17th.

However, she two-putted from distance at the last, also a par five, to regain the stroke to sign for a 69 – her eighth successive round in the 60s – and edge her back in front on seven under.

Ireland's Leona Maguire acknowledges fans after a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on SaturdayIreland's Leona Maguire acknowledges fans after a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Saturday
It put her one ahead of Japan’s Jenny Shin with Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow a further shot back after a 67 moved her up to five under.

“It was a little bit more of a mixed bag then the first two two days but I felt I hung in well,” Maguire, who had four birdies in addition to her two bogeys, said in her post-round interview.

“It’s always nice to finish with a birdie. The gameplan is the same as the last three days, if it’s enough, it’s enough. My game’s in good shape.”

On potentially being the first Irish winner of a women’s major she added: “I know it would mean a lot but I try not to get too ahead of myself. Whatever will be, will be.”

England’s Mel Reid, who finished the second around just a shot off the lead nine months after quitting the sport, found the going tough on day three as she slipped to two over after a 77, which included a one-stroke penalty for deliberately lifting her ball after not realising it was not on the green at the fifth.

