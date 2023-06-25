The 28-year-old, who won the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, holds the 54-hole lead in a major for the first time in her career.

Ireland’s Maguire would have had a bigger advantage had she not dropped her second shot of the day at Baltusrol at the 17th.

However, she two-putted from distance at the last, also a par five, to regain the stroke to sign for a 69 – her eighth successive round in the 60s – and edge her back in front on seven under.

Ireland's Leona Maguire acknowledges fans after a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Saturday

It put her one ahead of Japan’s Jenny Shin with Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow a further shot back after a 67 moved her up to five under.

“It was a little bit more of a mixed bag then the first two two days but I felt I hung in well,” Maguire, who had four birdies in addition to her two bogeys, said in her post-round interview.

“It’s always nice to finish with a birdie. The gameplan is the same as the last three days, if it’s enough, it’s enough. My game’s in good shape.”

On potentially being the first Irish winner of a women’s major she added: “I know it would mean a lot but I try not to get too ahead of myself. Whatever will be, will be.”