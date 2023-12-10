​Magheralin man Daniel Wiffen smashed the oldest world swimming record on the books in the 800m freestyle as he won his third gold medal at the European Short Course Championships in Romania.

Wiffen, the European record holder (7:25.96), took almost three seconds off Australian legend Grant Hackett’s 2008 time of 7:23.42, touching the wall in an incredible 7:20.46. Hackett had in first owned the world record since August 2001, two weeks after Daniel was born.

It was Wiffen’s third gold and third European title of the championships in Otopeni, where the County Down man also claimed the European and Championship records and the ‘male swimmer of the meet’ award.

“It’s amazing. I had people messaging me asking if I was going to try and break the world record, but I was trying to keep it under wraps that I was in the shape for it,” Wiffen said.

"I actually felt horrible during the morning so it’s great to swim that fast when I’ve been feeling that way.

"This is the hardest ever period (of racing) as I’ve had ten days of racing. I’ve done four 1500s, three 800s and two 400s in ten days and to finish off with the world record just proves my fitness.

"This time last year I broke the European record in the 800m and then in April I went 14:36, and then at the world champs, two fourth places and a European record long course in the 800m freestyle,” he added.

"Off the back of that I was kind of disappointed with my fourth places so coming here I was like ‘we need to step up, no more fourth places, let’s get in the medals’ and we came away with three golds and a world record, which is just amazing.”

His twin brother Nathan finished eighth in the final in 7:39.99 as the 22-year-old competed in his first senior international event.

"I was very tired in that final, I’m not going to lie, I got a 13-second best in the heats and I was blown away by that, but then I’ve never done that many events in my life,” he said.