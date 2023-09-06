Watch more videos on Shots!

The world ranking event at the Waterfront Hall will run from October 22-29, with snooker’s biggest stars in the line-up. Mark Allen won the title in both 2021 and 2022 and the local favourite will be determined to make it three in a row.

Antrim’s 19-year-old McGuigan has won the Northern Ireland Amateur Championship for the past three years in a row and tops the national rankings. In 2022 he won a match in the qualifying rounds of the World Championship. Connolly, age 15 from Belfast, has won both the under-21 and under-18 national titles this year.

Their names will be in the field when the draw comes out shortly after the BetVictor English Open which finishes on October 8th.

