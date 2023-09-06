Teenage duo set to shine on the big stage after being awarded spots at the Northern Ireland Open
and live on Freeview channel 276
The world ranking event at the Waterfront Hall will run from October 22-29, with snooker’s biggest stars in the line-up. Mark Allen won the title in both 2021 and 2022 and the local favourite will be determined to make it three in a row.
Antrim’s 19-year-old McGuigan has won the Northern Ireland Amateur Championship for the past three years in a row and tops the national rankings. In 2022 he won a match in the qualifying rounds of the World Championship. Connolly, age 15 from Belfast, has won both the under-21 and under-18 national titles this year.
Their names will be in the field when the draw comes out shortly after the BetVictor English Open which finishes on October 8th.
Most of the matches involving the top 16 seeds will be played on the opening day, Sunday October 22nd, which promises to be an outstanding day of snooker with many of the all-time greats in action.