Hannah Scott became Northern Ireland’s latest Olympic Games gold medal hero after helping Team GB secure quadruple sculls glory on Wednesday morning – an achievement that was celebrated in her hometown of Coleraine as supporters showed up in their numbers.

With their local star taking part, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council set up an Olympic fan zone in the County Londonderry town for hundreds of fans to cheer Scott onto victory.

Scott, alongside fellow crew members Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson and Lauren Henry, were part of a dramatic photo finish in Paris, edging out the Netherlands by 0.15 seconds as the 25-year-old became just Northern Ireland’s sixth gold medallist at the Olympics – and third within the space of 16 hours after Daniel Wiffen and Jack McMillan’s success in the pool.

After being presented with her medal, Scott, who came through at Bann Rowing Club, was shown the jubilant scenes from Coleraine by BBC Sport, saying: "Oh my gosh is this Coleraine?!

Great Britain’s Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw celebrate with their gold medals following the Women's Quadruple Sculls Final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the fifth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"That’s so bizarre! I can’t believe that’s Coleraine! That is so mad. See that’s magic – that is actual magic. I watched this in London 2012...I watched this happen – that’s mad.”

Scott has successfully followed in the footsteps of fellow Coleraine rowers Alan Campbell and brothers Richard and Peter Chambers, who have all won Olympic medals, much to the delight of the 60 people that travelled to Paris to cheer on from close quarters, including family, friends and former coaches.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle before the race, Scott’s mother Sharon said: “It is heart in the mouth stuff. (Hannah's dad) and I cling to each other on these first days of the heats. Everyone who is here with us has had a little piece to play in that journey.

“The coaches from Bann, all her childhood coaches from every year, made the journey across from Belfast, and that’s a big surprise for her when she sees them. She really has no idea.

People in the centre of Coleraine in Northern Ireland at an Olympic big screen watch-along event for the final of the women's quadruple sculls. Crowds were cheering for local hero Hannah Scott who is a member of Bann Rowing Club. PIC: David Young/PA Wire

“She told the coach on her first day down when she was doing her trials,” added Sharon. "She told him that she wanted to be the first female rower to go to the Olympics from Bann. Her dad and the coach laughed.