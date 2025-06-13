Geoffrey Kamworor will race at this year's Antrim Coast Half Marathon

The Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon is set to host one of the most anticipated distance running duels of the decade as Uganda’s legendary Joshua Cheptegei and Kenya’s formidable Geoffrey Kamworor go head-to-head in what promises to be a historic showdown on Northern Irish soil for the very first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to the firepower, Ethiopia’s Mohamed Esa, the 24-year-old marathon prodigy, also makes his Irish debut. Esa has rapidly emerged as one of the most consistent and resilient marathoners in the world, finishing runner-up at three of the sport’s most prestigious races: Tokyo 2023, Boston 2024, and Chicago 2024. His presence ensures a relentless pace and another genuine podium contender.

From Kenya, Erick Sang, also 24, arrives in peak form having shattered personal bests already in 2025. He finished third in the Hamburg Marathon with a scintillating 2:04:30 and claimed victory at the Den Haag Half Marathon in 59:38, proving his credentials among the global elite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the European charge is Norway’s Sondre Nordstad Moen, the trailblazer who became the first European ever to break the 2:06 marathon barrier. A former multiple European record holder, Moen owns lifetime bests of 59:48 for the half marathon and 2:05:48 for the marathon. He will also make his debut on the iconic Antrim Coast, determined to disrupt the African dominance and bring a major performance back to the continent.

James McIlroy, race director, believes the quality of athletes making their way to the Antrim Coast means all eyes of the running world will be firmly focussed on Northern Ireland.

“Joshua Cheptegei, the reigning double Olympic champion and world record holder over both the 5,000m and 10,000m, is widely regarded as one of the greatest distance runners in history”, he said.

“His career highlights include Olympic gold in the 5,000m at Tokyo 2020 and 10,000m at Paris 2024, World Championship titles, and world records that redefined the limits of endurance. His Antrim Coast debut signals his intention to conquer yet another distance on the world stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Standing in his path is the indomitable Geoffrey Kamworor, a 32-year-old Kenyan titan of the roads and cross-country courses alike. Kamworor’s accolades include an astonishing three World Half Marathon titles, three World Cross Country Championships, and a World Championship 10,000m silver medal from Beijing in 2015. The former World Half Marathon record holder, who obliterated the mark in 2019 with a stunning time of 58:01, remains a dominant force in global road racing. This year alone, he has clocked 58:44 in Barcelona and ran a blistering 2:04:33 in April’s Rotterdam Marathon. Before he turns his focus to the Chicago Marathon, Kamworor will make his long-awaited Irish debut on the Antrim Coast – a spectacle for the ages.