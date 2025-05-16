Tom Mayes hoping to fulfil Ireland 'dream' by making international debut against West Indies

Tom Mayes is hoping to fulfil what has been a long-term “dream” of representing Ireland after being named in their squad for next week’s ODI series against West Indies.

South African-born Mayes arrived in Northern Ireland back in April 2021, holding an Irish passport courtesy of his paternal grandmother who was born in Dublin, and has continued to impress at both club and Inter-Provincial level.

The 24-year-old has previously been involved in senior Ireland squads, including for an iconic Test match against England at Lord’s in 2023, but is still waiting to tick off a memorable first.

That opportunity could come in Clontarf with Paul Stirling’s side preparing for a series which starts on Wednesday and Mayes admits playing international cricket has long been a source of motivation.

Tom Mayes during a practice session with Ireland in Bangladesh in 2023. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"It has always been a dream to make an Ireland debut and I have for sure been thinking about that,” said Mayes. “Obviously in the back of your head it’s hard to get rid of that thought.

"I’ve been looking forward to it and hopefully it comes soon. I’ve loved being around the environment.

"I went to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2023 on a long tour with the guys and went to Lord’s. I enjoyed being around the guys and I felt at home in that environment.

"It motivates you to want more and going to those places as part of the squad, not many people get to experience that so I felt incredibly lucky and privileged to be there. It makes you want more of that.

"It’s a great team environment and place to be around so I’m looking forward to getting back there.”

Mayes’ Ireland inclusion comes off the back of an impressive start to the 2025 season, scoring 137 in Waringstown’s opening Premier League fixture before following it up by collecting figures of 6/27 against CIYMS.

He has been counting down the days ahead of taking on one of world cricket’s powerhouses and would relish getting on the field.

“It’s a weird one because you’re trying not to think about it, but you find yourself sitting quietly thinking about it for sure,” added Mayes. “I have allowed myself to think about the moment which I think is ok, but not too much.

"We will let the moment come hopefully. I’ve always loved watching the West Indies play since a young age and all the big names that have played for them.”

Mayes’ Northern Knights team-mate Cade Carmichael, who plays club cricket for Instonians, is also in line for an Ireland debut with the 22-year-old going past 50 on three consecutive occasions at Inter-Pro level, including scoring 107 against Leinster Lightning earlier this month.

"Simon Johnston (Knights head coach) has put in a lot of work to help us guys come through and the rewards are now that he gets to sit back and watch us hopefully play for Ireland,” said Mayes. “I’m chuffed that a couple of Knights boys are in and hopefully we can get a shot at it.

"It has been special watching Cade. I watched from the other end a bit when we were out in UAE and got to bat with him for some time.