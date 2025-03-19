​Tom McKibbin returns to action on the DP World Tour for the first time since joining LIV Golf in this week’s Porsche Singapore Classic.

McKibbin made the move to LIV Golf in a reported $5million move, signing for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

McKibbin, who hails from the same Holywood Golf Club as Rory McIlroy, made his debut on the LIV circuit in February and is currently 13th in the league standings after four events.

The 22-year-old toasted victory after he was part of the Legion XIII's team title success in the season opener in Riyadh.

LIV Golf's Tom McKibbin makes his return to the DP World Tour this week in the Porsche Singapore Classic. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

McIlroy expressed reservations over McKibbin joining LIV Golf but his former protégé has impressed on the circuit so far.

Speaking in Hong Kong earlier this month, McKibbin said: “Obviously the last couple of weeks have been a lot of fun, something that's been a little bit different to me.

“But I've had a great time. Australia was a whole new experience and something that was incredibly fun to be a part of, and I feel like I've played some very nice golf the first two weeks, so just trying to keep that going hopefully for the rest of the year.

“It's something that excites me a lot, and I'm looking forward to just playing this whole year and sort of seeing where that leaves me at the end of it.”

Robert MacIntyre is the bookies’ favourite for victory in Singapore and believes he can justify top billing.

MacIntyre is the only member of the world’s top 90 in the field at Laguna National, with the world number 14’s nearest rival in terms of rankings being England’s John Parry at 94th.

However, MacIntyre will have to adjust to a 12-hour time difference between Singapore and Florida, where he finished ninth in the Players Championship on Sunday to continue his strong start to the season.

“I love coming back to Singapore,” the left-hander said. “I think the golf course is brilliant. I’m just looking forward to getting going.

“It’s a long flight but it’s part of our job, part of the schedule. I’m feeling all right just now.