Top of the class: Broadbridge and St John’s Primary School’s oat-ally nail it at Flahavan’s Final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country league has come to an exciting close for the 2024-25 season, with local schools celebrating outstanding achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beating tough competition, Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton claimed gold for the girls’ team at the final, while St John’s Primary School, Moy, finished top of the leaderboard for the boys’ team. To recognise their outstanding performance, pupils enjoyed an exclusive training session led by Athletics NI.

During the session, pupils took part in activities and games designed to further develop fundamental athletic skills and movement. They also had the opportunity to ask the coaches for expert training tips and advice, helping to inspire the next generation of runners in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the league, Luke Dinsmore, Athletics NI Coach, said:

Local pupils from Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton, proudly accepting their well-deserved prize at the Flahavan’s Athletics NI prize-giving ceremony, joined by Athletics NI Coach, Luke Dinsmore.

“Coaching and supporting these young athletes at both Broadbridge Primary and St John’s Primary School has been an absolute privilege. It’s been incredible to watch their progress and passion for athletics grow, and I look forward to seeing where their hard work takes them in the future.

“No matter the age, proper nutrition plays a crucial role in athletic performance, and having Flahavan’s as the league sponsor once again has been fantastic. Their support has been fantastic in helping educate young athletes on the importance how to eat healthily and properly for strength and endurance, which is just as important as training itself.”

Flahavan’s has a long-standing commitment to encouraging young people to lead active and healthy lifestyles. The 2024-2025 league marked the 14th consecutive year of brand’s partnership with Athletics NI, supporting the next generation of athletes across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the sponsorship, Nicola Bates, Brand Manager at Flahavan’s added: “Each year this competition gets tougher, with this year’s league hosting nearly 8,000 pupils from across Northern Ireland. It has been inspiring to see a growing enthusiasm for athletics as our partnership with Athletics NI has developed. Every young athlete who participated in this year’s league should be incredibly proud of themselves, competing alongside such talented individuals is no small feat.

Local pupils from St John’s Primary School, Moy, celebrating their victory at the Flahavan’s Athletics NI prize giving ceremony, receiving their award from Athletics NI Coach, Luke Dinsmore.

“For 14 years, Flahavan’s has been proud to support the Athletics NI league, understanding the importance of a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition, especially for athletes with strict training regimes. We’re thrilled to continue helping young athletes fuel their passion and development on their athletic journeys.

“We’d also like to once again congratulate Broadbridge and St John’s Primary Schools for their exceptional performances this year!”